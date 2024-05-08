Time Out says

Over the past 18 years, Luke Mangan has welcomed some serious celebrities into his Sydney fine diner, Glass Brasserie – everyone from Elton John to Priscilla Presley, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sir Richard Branson and Queen Mary and King Frederik. It’s easy to see why. The expansive dining room, located in Hilton Sydney in the centre of the city’s beating heart, is impressive. The glass-framed space has a towering ceiling, an enviable vino collection with more than 1000 wine bottles, and majestic views of the regal-looking Queen Victoria Building.

The food matches the dining room. Glass Brasserie’s produce-driven menu showcases the best of Australian ingredients prepared with technique and flair, and while you can order your own meal, like most restaurants it’s best to share. We recommend selecting a bunch of dishes from the raw, small bites, and entree sections, followed by two or three larger plates from the mains and grill, depending on how many guests you’re with. Plus sides and dessert, of course.

Highlights include kingfish sashimi amped up with a fiery and crisp peanut chilli oil and mustard pickle leaf; a silky crab omelette with sweet blue swimmer crab meat, fresh herbs and a miso mustard broth; and artichoke and ricotta ravioli with a buttery lemon sauce and shaved truffle pecorino. More substantial numbers include Wollemi duck breast with a golden skin, tart rhubarb, almond cream and Tuscan cabbage; and Borrowdale pork cutlet with red wine-braised onions, parsnip puree and salsa verde. A dark chocolate tart with pear and ginger compote and caramel ice cream will leave things on a sweet note.

Head sommelier Mauro Bortolato has hand selected the wine menu, which features more than 1000 bottles – including everything from Australia’s best vinos to rare drops from around the world – making it one of Sydney’s most extensive collections. A Coravin allows the team to pour wines without removing the cork, so the world is your oyster.

This year, Glass Brasserie celebrates its 19th birthday, and is still as shiny and delicious as it once was. So order a glass, raise a glass and come celebrate at Glass. Who knows, you may even spot a celeb.

