Timeout

Glass Brasserie

  Restaurants
  Sydney
  1. Dining room at Glass Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied/Glass Brasserie
  2. Scallop dish at Glass Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied/Glass Brasserie
  3. The dining room at Glass Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied/Glass Brasserie
  4. Pasta dish at Glass Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied/Glass Brasserie
  5. The dining room at Glass Brasserie
    Photograph: Dallas Kilponen
Order a glass or two at acclaimed chef Luke Mangan’s fine diner, Glass Brasserie, where an impressive space meets delicious dishes and excellent wine

Over the past 18 years, Luke Mangan has welcomed some serious celebrities into his Sydney fine diner, Glass Brasserie – everyone from Elton John to Priscilla Presley, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sir Richard Branson and Queen Mary and King Frederik. It’s easy to see why. The expansive dining room, located in Hilton Sydney in the centre of the city’s beating heart, is impressive. The glass-framed space has a towering ceiling, an enviable vino collection with more than 1000 wine bottles, and majestic views of the regal-looking Queen Victoria Building.

The food matches the dining room. Glass Brasserie’s produce-driven menu showcases the best of Australian ingredients prepared with technique and flair, and while you can order your own meal, like most restaurants it’s best to share. We recommend selecting a bunch of dishes from the raw, small bites, and entree sections, followed by two or three larger plates from the mains and grill, depending on how many guests you’re with. Plus sides and dessert, of course.

Highlights include kingfish sashimi amped up with a fiery and crisp peanut chilli oil and mustard pickle leaf; a silky crab omelette with sweet blue swimmer crab meat, fresh herbs and a miso mustard broth; and artichoke and ricotta ravioli with a buttery lemon sauce and shaved truffle pecorino. More substantial numbers include Wollemi duck breast with a golden skin, tart rhubarb, almond cream and Tuscan cabbage; and Borrowdale pork cutlet with red wine-braised onions, parsnip puree and salsa verde. A dark chocolate tart with pear and ginger compote and caramel ice cream will leave things on a sweet note.

Head sommelier Mauro Bortolato has hand selected the wine menu, which features more than 1000 bottles – including everything from Australia’s best vinos to rare drops from around the world – making it one of Sydney’s most extensive collections. A Coravin allows the team to pour wines without removing the cork, so the world is your oyster.

This year, Glass Brasserie celebrates its 19th birthday, and is still as shiny and delicious as it once was. So order a glass, raise a glass and come celebrate at Glass. Who knows, you may even spot a celeb.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

With unbeatable views of the QVB and excellent cocktails, this smart and slick CBD bar is a solid choice for your next date night or after-work tipple.

Check out our guide to the best restaurants in Sydney here.

These are the best luxury hotels in the city.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Lvl 2
488 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9265 6068
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri noon-3pm, 6-9pm; Sat 5.30-10pm
