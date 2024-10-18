Check out these incredible photos of the year's brightest supermoon taken in Sydney

Sydney stargazers were in for a real treat last night, as our sky lit up with the brightest supermoon of the whole year. Peaking on the night of Thursday, October 17, the Hunter’s Moon was the third of four supermoons in 2024 – and it sure did put on a show for Sydney after a nice clear day.

If you missed out on seeing the celestial spectacle, you’re in luck. The moon will appear to look full again tonight, on Friday, October 18. (It's not a school night, so you've got no excuse for missing it tonight.)

You might also want to mark your calendar for the final supermoon of the year, the Beaver Moon, which will light up Sydney's skies on Friday, November 15.

In the meantime, check out these stunning shots of the Hunter’s Supermoon by Sydney-based Canon photographer, Satoko Clarke – pictures containing two of our favourite sights, the Sydney Opera House and the moon.

Photograph: Canon photographer, Satoko Clarke | Shot on Canon EOS 90D

Photograph: Canon photographer, Satoko Clarke | Shot on Canon EOS 90D

Speaking of the Opera House – did you know King Charles is making a public appearance there on the forecourt next week?

For those who don't care about the Royals (many of us) and would prefer star-gazing at the sky, here's our guide to the best spots for stargazing in and near Sydney.