Whether you love or hate the Royals, it’s always a moment when a new King or Queen makes their first official visit to Australia. This coming week, Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla are touching down in Sydney, and all Sydneysiders are being invited to join them at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, October 22.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Royal visit…

When is King Charles in Sydney, Australia?

King Charles arrives in Sydney on Friday, October 18, and is here until Wednesday, October 23. His major public engagement is at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, October 22.

Where can people see King Charles in Sydney?

Members of the public are being invited to the Sydney Opera House forecourt for a chance “to meet the King and Queen”. NSW Premier Chris Minns has said, “I invite everyone to head to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on the afternoon of Tuesday 22 October to attend this special event.”

While Their Majesties are at the Opera House, there will be a “Fleet Review” on Sydney Harbour, including an Australian Defence Force fly-over. The Governor-General, the Chief of Australia’s Defence Force and Chief of Navy will also be there, and they will conduct a review of His Majesty’s Australian Ships Hobart, Warramunga, Arunta, Gascoyne, and Yarra, which will be anchored in the Harbour.

It all sounds very old fashioned and militaristic. Which sounds a lot like the Royal Family.

What time will King Charles be at the Sydney Opera House?

The afternoon event at the Sydney Opera House forecourt will start at 4.20pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Where else will King Charles and Queen Camilla go in Sydney?

The King and Queen will also attend a NSW Premier-hosted community barbecue in Parramatta, which is apparently all about celebrating regional NSW’s produce and showcasing the cultural diversity of modern Australia, in particular in Western Sydney. This is an invite-only event, with guests including community leaders, volunteers, and individuals who have excelled in their field.

“I look forward to hosting Their Majesties at the Western Sydney community barbecue to showcase this state’s rich culinary and cultural diversity,” says Minns.

The King will be meeting our current Australians of the Year (and NSW Australians of the Year 2024), Professor Georgina Long AO and Professor Richard Scolyer AO, to hear about their world-leading cancer research and treatment.

The Queen will also visit a Sydney library and meet authors as well as students taking part in writing workshops, and award-winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Where else is King Charles going in Australia?

King Charles and Queen Camilla are only visiting Sydney and Canberra while they’re here in Australia. After Australia, the King and Queen will head to Samoa and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

You can get more info about the Royal visit and the Sydney Opera House event over here.

