Yay, we can stop wine-ing about the cost of living for a sec and tuck into these affordable drops

If you’re a fan of the finer (and winer) things in life but you’ve been having to pull in the purse strings lately, we’ve got some good news for you. Purveyor of all things alcoholic, Dan Murphy’s, released their 2023 Decoded Wine Award winners list, after a judging panel whittled down more than 1,000 submissions. The best bit? Most of the victorious bottles of plonk retail for less than $25.

Over four days of blind tasting, a panel of 12 judges sipped their way through a selection of Australian and New Zealand wines to award 13 winners.

Andrew Shedden, head of wine at Dan Murphy’s (that sounds like a pretty ace job) says the Decoded Wine Awards are here to help Aussies tap into the world of wine without getting caught up in the pomp and circumstance – to remove the intimidation factor and sidestep the snobby jargon.

So, what style of wine do you like? These are some winners in different categories that clocked in under the $25 mark...

If you like... 'A Lighter White'

Go for: Pikes Traditionale Riesling ($21.90)

If you like... 'A Fuller White'

Go for: Brokenwood Chardonnay ($22.80)

If you like... 'A Lighter Red’

Go for: Pizzini Nonna Gisella Sangiovese ($21.90)

If you like... ‘A Fuller Red’

Go for: The Cat Amongst The Pigeons GSM ($14.90)

If you like... Rosé

Go for: De Bortoli La Boheme Act Two Pinot Noir Rosé ($17.90)

If you like... Something lighter in alcohol

Go for: Pewsey Vale Eden Valley 9% Lighter Riesling ($18.90)

If you're... Skipping actual alcohol altogether

Go for: Grant Burge Prosecco Zero ($17.90)

These results are a huge win for those wanting to enjoy a decent drop without taking out a second mortgage.

