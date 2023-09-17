It’s about as difficult to define 'cool' as it is to pin the tail on the donkey blindfolded after a coupla Negronis. Crocs were not but now they are; laughing emojis are (apparently) not; and even the humble burrata looks like it’s on its way out (RIP). If it’s difficult to define, it’s even more challenging to manufacture, as the action of trying to be cool is very much uncool. When you see cool, you just know. And that’s exactly what will happen if you stroll into Bar Copains, Surry Hills’ new friendly neighbourhood wine bar.
The nominees in the Best Wine Bar category have varied and interesting wine lists and offer something different for drinkers at all levels in attractive and convivial environments, with friendly wine professionals who provide excellent service. These days, Sydney wine bars also tend to serve up excellent food along with the drinks, so the food menus of nominees in this category have also been considered.
The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.