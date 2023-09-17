Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A graphic with the words Time Out Food & Drink Awards Sydney 2023
Time Out Sydney

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Wine Bar Nominees

Here are the nominees for Best Wine Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

By Time Out in partnership with Tyro
Advertising

The nominees in the Best Wine Bar category have varied and interesting wine lists and offer something different for drinkers at all levels in attractive and convivial environments, with friendly wine professionals who provide excellent service. These days, Sydney wine bars also tend to serve up excellent food along with the drinks, so the food menus of nominees in this category have also been considered.

The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.

in partnership with

These are the 2023 nominees...

Bar Copains
Photograph: Caroline McCredie

Bar Copains

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

It’s about as difficult to define 'cool' as it is to pin the tail on the donkey blindfolded after a coupla Negronis. Crocs were not but now they are; laughing emojis are (apparently) not; and even the humble burrata looks like it’s on its way out (RIP). If it’s difficult to define, it’s even more challenging to manufacture, as the action of trying to be cool is very much uncool. When you see cool, you just know. And that’s exactly what will happen if you stroll into Bar Copains, Surry Hills’ new friendly neighbourhood wine bar.

Read more
Famelia
Photograph: Philippa Enid

Famelia

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Newtown

We’re halfway through our wine and snacks at Famelia, a new bar and bottle shop on Newtown’s Enmore Road, when a brunette wearing a fabulous fuchsia jumpsuit stands up to leave, and says to us with a smile: “Sorry if I put my bum in your face.” You see, Famelia is intimate, seating just 25 inside (we’re told that come spring there will be another ten seats outside) surrounded by exposed brick walls. The right-hand side is dotted with round tables, leather stools and banquette seating, with one beautiful (read: enviable) dusty pink marble table for four by the window. When the room becomes full – which it does very quickly on the Friday evening that we visit – the space doesn’t really resemble a wine bar, more so your best friend’s living room. And if the worst thing that happens is that we share a smile, chat and laugh with our neighbour, then we’re on board. 

Read more
Advertising
Gildas
Photograph: Nikki To

Gildas

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

Just like Egypt’s soaring pyramids and Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’, the Gilda is a masterpiece. Consisting of a vinegary guindilla pepper, a plump briny olive and salty anchovy all held together on a tiny stick, the best-known of all Spain’s pintxos is a flavour knock-out. At Gildas, Lennox Hastie’s second Sydney restaurant after can’t-get-a-booking Firedoor, the chefs have put their own touch on arguably the world’s greatest snack, adding a sliver of cheek-sucking preserved lemon. The result, like we said, is a masterpiece. We’ll take another, please.

Read more
Lil Sis
Photography: Supplied/Steven Woodburn

Lil Sis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Chippendale

Truth time. I have one sibling – an older brother. And while I love him, and hold onto his pearls of wisdom like it’s a new Dior tote (one can dream), I’m starting to think a younger sister would have been good. Well, one in particular. Lil Sis – Chippendale’s new-ish neighbourhood wine bar that’s charming, cosy, and up for a fun time, just like a li'l sis would be. The late-night bar and bottle shop is found right next door to the Abercrombie in a character-fueled terrace.

Read more
Advertising
Vermuteria
Photograph: Christopher Pearce

Vermuteria

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Rushcutters Bay

Deciphering how to say Vermuteria is about as difficult as defending against Sam Kerr. And we’re not the only ones who have found it challenging – the team posted a video on Instagram where they quizzed guests on how to say the name, with varying levels of success. When we visit on a Wednesday evening, it’s the second thing we ask our waiter. He answers with a warm, knowing smile: “Ver – mutt – err – ria.” Case closed. Now, we can focus on what matters most: drinking and eating. Located on Kings Cross Road, Vermuteria has taken over the former Cafe Hernandez site, which operated there for 50 years as a Spanish café. Before that, the building was home to a Polish deli. With Vermuteria, owner Dave Spanton wanted to pay homage to the space’s history. And he’s achieved that in spades.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.