Here are the nominees for Best Wine Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

The nominees in the Best Wine Bar category have varied and interesting wine lists and offer something different for drinkers at all levels in attractive and convivial environments, with friendly wine professionals who provide excellent service. These days, Sydney wine bars also tend to serve up excellent food along with the drinks, so the food menus of nominees in this category have also been considered.

The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.

in partnership with

