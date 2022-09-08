Marrickville's first and only dedicated wine bar also happens to be Sydney's best. Why? Because there's absolutely no pretense here – just well-loved mismatched furniture, service both warm and informed, and a whole heck of a lot of interesting wine at incredible value. Brothers and co-owners Julian and Dominic Abouzeid want you to drink well more than anything else, and to that end they keep the tightly edited selection on constant rotation. The by-the-glass blackboard is a treasure trove for new discoveries, but be warned it's pretty much a guarantee that one glass will turn into a bottle.
No two ways about it, Sydney's bar scene is flourishing. There are epic craft brewery bars, a rock-solid collection of cocktail haunts in the CBD, killer pubs and a host of exceptional wine bars. There were hardly any of them a decade ago, and now they're popping up left, right and centre all over town. It makes no difference whether you're a novice or an expert, fancy something natural or classic, old world or new, or whether you want to spend moderately or extravagantly – there's somewhere on our list for every palate, at every price point. Bottoms up.