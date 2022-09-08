Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bartender at Wyno
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The 18 best wine bars in Sydney

Where one glass is never enough and almost always turns into a bottle

Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

No two ways about it, Sydney's bar scene is flourishing. There are epic craft brewery bars, a rock-solid collection of cocktail haunts in the CBD, killer pubs and a host of exceptional wine bars. There were hardly any of them a decade ago, and now they're popping up left, right and centre all over town. It makes no difference whether you're a novice or an expert, fancy something natural or classic, old world or new, or whether you want to spend moderately or extravagantly – there's somewhere on our list for every palate, at every price point. Bottoms up.

Can't get enough of that boozy stuff? Check out the absolute best bars in Sydney here.

The top spots for top drops around town

Where's Nick
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Where's Nick

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Marrickville's first and only dedicated wine bar also happens to be Sydney's best. Why? Because there's absolutely no pretense here – just well-loved mismatched furniture, service both warm and informed, and a whole heck of a lot of interesting wine at incredible value. Brothers and co-owners Julian and Dominic Abouzeid want you to drink well more than anything else, and to that end they keep the tightly edited selection on constant rotation. The by-the-glass blackboard is a treasure trove for new discoveries, but be warned it's pretty much a guarantee that one glass will turn into a bottle.  

Read more
Dear Sainte Éloise
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Dear Sainte Éloise

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Potts Point
  • price 2 of 4

These guys got it right the first time with their Darlinghurst darling Love, Tilly Devine, but their Potts Point follow-up casts the net wider with a broader selection of wines from around the world and a (slightly) larger kitchen for more involved snacking. Order something fresh and mineral-driven from the 46-page list to accompany the signature smoked mussels on toast, and you will feel like you've stumbled upon a little gem on a Parisian backstreet. For added fun, try a glass of mystery wine – guess the grape variety and country of origin, and it's on the house. 

Read more
Advertising
The Dolphin Wine Room
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Dolphin Wine Room

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Get here between 5 and 7pm for one of the best bargains in town: the glorious Aperitivo Hour. A fistful of gold coins will score you snacks and drinks that land at five to seven bucks. On Sundays, an ever-changing roll call of some of the country's best chefs pop in and take over. If you can't make it early, don't sweat it. Any time is a good time at this narrow corridor on the pub's ground level, and you'll make fast friends with the more esoteric side of the natural wine world in no time.

Read more
Wyno x Bodega
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Wyno x Bodega

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

What do you get when one of Sydney's most beloved tapas restaurants moves into one of the best wine bars in town? Wyno x Bodega, that's what. Everything here – and we mean everything – is available by the glass, which means you have 300-plus (!) labels to choose from and some cult classic snacks (fish fingers, for the win) to keep you company. The knockout selection of sherry and Madeira doesn't hurt, either, and sitting elbow to elbow at the long communal table means you'll probably end up swapping stories and a swig or two with your neighbour.

Read more
Advertising
Monopole
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Monopole

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

At Monopole, the lights are dimmed to the point of near blackness, the tasting notes on the by-the-glass list read like short love letters, and the food – whether it's a slice of housemade charcuterie or a dry-aged duck breast – is reason enough for a visit if you happen to be on the wagon. But how could you? This is not a place for abstinence; it's a place for surrendering your wallet and taking a deep dive into the treasure trove of a cellar, packed with obscurities, famed drops and everything in between.

Read more
Love Tilly Devine
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Love Tilly Devine

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 2 of 4

Love, Tilly Devine was one of the early adopters in the small bar boom, and it's no less popular now than when it opened a decade ago. There's still a Melburnian magic about the tucked-away laneway location, and securing a perch by the window still feels like a badge of honour. This is a particularly smart choice if you're looking to get acquainted with some of the dominant players in Australia's minimal-intervention winemaking game. And always come with enough room for at least one serving of the parmesan toast with Japanese vegemite. 

Read more
Advertising
10 William Street
Photograph: Anna Kucera

10 William Street

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

The line between wine bar and restaurant is mighty fine, and no venue in town treads it quite like 10 Willie. Slide in after work for that legendary pretzel and a chalice of something wild and orange, or end your night at the bar with an unforgettable tiramisù and a sweet vermouth or amaro. Coming for a proper feed is most certainly worth it – splurge on a magnum of something off-kilter and see just how many small plates and truly al dente pastas you can fit on one of the pint-sized tables.

Read more
Poly
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Poly

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Is it a bar? Is it a restaurant? Who knows? Who cares? When the brains behind Ester throw their weight behind a more casual walk-in establishment stocked with bottles of funky, cloudy goodness from all over the world and umami-packed eats like unmissable anchovy toast  and fried potato with salted egg sauce, expectations run high. And if the seemingly never-ending convivial buzz in the cool industrial space is anything to go by, those expectations are not only met, but exceeded.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Fix Wine Bar and Restaurant
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Fix Wine Bar and Restaurant

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Fix might just be the one that started it all. Back when it opened, in 2006, there was hardly a wine bar in town, let alone one that offered so daring a selection from avant-garde European producers. The list remains razor-sharp today, with 100 options by the glass alone, all of which are also available in tasting pours and carafes, so you can really have some fun. Owner Stuart Knox is almost always on hand to offer expert assistance, and you definitely shouldn't overlook the share plates – especially the first-rate fried chicken.

Read more
Bibo Wine Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bibo Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Double Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Given the prime Double Bay location, you could be forgiven for mistaking Bibo for an exclusive haunt for high rollers. Yes, there are wines by the glass poured from jeroboam bottles worth almost $50, but there's also plenty of joy for less than $15 on a carte that offers breadth and depth, old world and new world in equal measure. Pair it all with the likes of smoked mackerel pâté or flaming (literally) chorizo, and you've got a good night ahead of you. 

Read more
Advertising
Wine Library
Photograph: Supplied

Wine Library

  • Bars
  • Woollahra
  • price 2 of 4

There's been a changing of the guard at this Woollahra mainstay, but you wouldn't know it. The narrow, low-lit room is just as inviting, the tariff just as comprehensive, the service equally informed and obliging. If you're craving something rare with some serious bottle age, you'll definitely find it here – and a stockpile of premium pours by the glass lets you dip the toe in without committing to a triple-digit price tag for 750ml. 

Read more
Coogee Wine Room
Photograph: Supplied

Coogee Wine Room

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Coogee
  • price 2 of 4

Who'd turn down the offer of a quick rosé when you've still got sand between your toes after a swim down at the beach? Or a $45 five-course tasting menu with the option of matched wines for an additional $45? Finally, Coogee has the Mediterranean wine bar it always desperately needed, and the appeal here is the approachability factor. With close to 25 wines by the glass and a big chunk by the bottle available for less than $100, there's lots of ground to cover. 

Read more
Advertising
She Loves You
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

She Loves You

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Newtown

There's room for just 40 punters in this timber cubby on the south end of King Street, which is pretty much the fully realised vision of the small, neighbourhood wine bar. The stereo's set to country and blues, and sommelier Sophie Otton (formerly of Rockpool Bar and Grill and Billy Kwong) stocks the shelves with well-crafted wines from titans in the sustainably farmed, hands-off wine world both from our golden soils and overseas. There's no list, per se – so get chatting and fall in love with something new and exciting. 

Read more
La Salut
Photograph: Supplied/Love Tilly Group

La Salut

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

The folks that brought us Love, Tilly Devine, Ragazzi and Dear Sainte Èloise have set the standard pretty darn high in terms of Sydney wine bars (and the snacks aren't bad either). Their latest venture is a Catalan-inspired watering hole that isn't taking itself too seriously.

Waiters will encourage you to start with a tipple from the extensive range of vermouths, and when in Rome (or Catalonia, as it were) it's not a bad way to kick off. Here, the fortified vino comes poured over ice, with three anchovy-stuffed olives and a little bottle of sparkling water, so you can choose your own adventure.

Read more
Advertising
Bar Suze
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Bar Suze

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

Just another Surry Hills wine bar, this ain’t. Sure, Bar Suze - the Scandinavian inspired, late night snack bar on Foveaux Street - serves up plenty of wines by the glass with plenty of small plate options. But what sets it apart from what you might think of as a wine bar is that it’s fun. Don’t get us wrong, settling into an intimate corner, whispering to a jazz soundtrack while quaffing an obscure Burgundy can be great. In fact, it can be wonderful. But it can also turn into a rather ostentatious, and dare we say, pretentious affair from time to time. The fact the Suze can deliver the goods while also bringing the fun is what makes this venue such a hit.

Read more
Paski Vineria Popolare
Photograph: Maxim Boon/Time Out

Paski Vineria Popolare

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Darlinghurst

If you've found yourself delving into the world of natural wine at any point over the last decade or so in Sydney, you probably have one man to give thanks to. Co-founder of Rootstock and now fully-fledged bricks and mortar businessman Giorgio De Maria has gone and opened a wine shop/bar/restaurant in a pokey two-level space on the Darlinghurst end of Oxford Street. 

Read more
Advertising
P&V Merchants
Photograph: Divya Venkataraman

P&V Merchants

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Paddington

P&V has always incorporated an element of education into its processes. Outside, in the fairy-light-strung courtyard, a blackboard is scrawled with wine and snack options. But there’s no wine list, only themes: you don’t choose labels or varietals here, just whether you feel like a ‘fun white’, a ‘fancy white’, a ‘complex orange’ or a ‘baller red’. 

Read more
Annata
Photograph: Supplied

Annata

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Crows Nest

Annata has been quietly making a statement in Crows Nest since its doors first swung open in mid-2015. The beverage offering at Annata has always been top-shelf; the wine list has plenty to offer from all around the globe and the sommelier is very knowledgeable and happy to chat in as much or as little detail as you require - suggestions of wines to match our food are spot on.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.