Chef Chase Kojima set to close pop-up Simulation Senpai

Playing fast and loose with the term "pop-up" chef Chase Kojima will close his Haymarket-based Simulation Senpai after a very generous two years of operation. The final service will take place on November 6 so you can get all your modern-Japanese snacks that the Sokyo alumni is famous for. The closure will allow Kojima to focus his energies on the Burwood outlet of Senpai Ramen, which he successfully launched in Chatswood in March of 2022.

Kojima has partnered with restauranter Howin Chui, known for his Hong Kong-inspired eateries, Ni Hao Bar, Kowloon Café Haymarket, and Burwood. The power team plan to expand the Senpai empire by delivering completely new concepts over the next 12 months, with Burwood at the top of the list, which is expected to open this coming December. "After the success Howin has had in Burwood with the expansion of Kowloon Café, alongside his experience over the last six months establishing his business in the community, having him joining our team is just going to continue our growth." says Kojima. "Plus, he's a creative genius when it comes to marketing. He just knows what customers want."

The pair have collaborated quite a few times in the last eight months, including their sell-out event, Ni Hao Bar x Simulation Senpai.

So what can you expect from Senpai Ramen in Burwood? Whilst it will still have that fun and sexy Kojima branding, the concept will be more relaxed than its omakase-style Chatswood sister. The menu is anticipated to include some of your favourites, with a few new additions and twists.

If you want to get a taste of what to expect, Kojima will be releasing new items from the Senpai empire each week in the lead-up to the closure of Simulation Senpai on November 6th.

It’s time to run, not walk.

Do you want more Japanese eats in your life? Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney's omakase scene here.