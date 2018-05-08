Cher is bringing her arena tour to Sydney

After making a splash headlining this year's 40th anniversary Mardi Gras party, pop icon Cher has announced a full Australian arena tour for September and October this year.

The tour kicks off at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on September 26 and plays Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on October 18. At this stage there's only one Sydney date announced, but there's plenty of space between the various performances add extra shows.

It's her first Australian tour since her three-year farewell tour (yes, there's something a bit Farnham-esque about all this), and it's badged the 'Here We Go Again' tour in reference to her upcoming appearance in the ABBA movie musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

If Cher's 20-minute Mardi Gras performance left you wanting more, this show is set to be a full 90-minute extravaganza with more costumes, more sequins, more songs and most importantly: more wigs. Live Nation, who is bringing her to Australia, is promising she'll perform 'Believe', 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'Strong Enough', 'I Found Someone', 'Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves', and her breakthrough single with Sonny Bono, 'I Got You Babe'.

Cher said: “My visit to Sydney’s Mardi Gras reminded me how unique and beautiful Australia is. It’s been 13 years since I toured there so I thought 'let’s do it one more time.'”

Cher is currently performing a residency at Las Vegas’ Monte Carlo Resort Park Theater called 'Classic Cher', and it's believed this show will be based on that greatest hits package. But the singer rarely tours outside of the US now, and this may well be our last chance to see the 71-year-old pop legend on our shores.

Tickets for Cher's Australian tour are on sale Friday, May 18 at 10am. See full ticketing details at Live Nation.

