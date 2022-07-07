Chippendale stalwart Automata is to close for good

In a post announced on Instagram, Chippendale favourite Automata is set to close for good come December. Head chef and co-owner Clayton Wells said of the move: "I always wanted to walk away from Automata when I still loved everything about it... I always move onto the next challenge once I have something just how I like it."

After seven highly successful years, the doors will close on December 17 of this year. The restaurant won Time Out's 2016 restaurant of the year award and has been a citywide favourite for some time. The fun, low key fine-diner is all about being approachable while serving outstanding food, and that high energy is reflected in their snappy two-hour degustation and friendly service.

Wells says he's excited to take on new challenges and explore new opportunities and while we're sad to see Automata go, we are confident that we'll see great things to come from the acclaimed chef.

Snap up one of the final bookings at the Automata website here.

