Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Clayton Wells stands next to a dark curved bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Chippendale stalwart Automata is to close for good

Chef Clayton Wells has announced the closure for December after seven incredible years

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

In a post announced on Instagram, Chippendale favourite Automata is set to close for good come December. Head chef and co-owner Clayton Wells said of the move: "I always wanted to walk away from Automata when I still loved everything about it... I always move onto the next challenge once I have something just how I like it."

After seven highly successful years, the doors will close on December 17 of this year. The restaurant won Time Out's 2016 restaurant of the year award and has been a citywide favourite for some time. The fun, low key fine-diner is all about being approachable while serving outstanding food, and that high energy is reflected in their snappy two-hour degustation and friendly service. 

Wells says he's excited to take on new challenges and explore new opportunities and while we're sad to see Automata go, we are confident that we'll see great things to come from the acclaimed chef.

Snap up one of the final bookings at the Automata website here

Feeling sad and hungry? Head over to our list of the 57 best restaurants in Sydney right now for the best kind of pick-me-up. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.