Chuck E. Cheese is coming to Australia and we’re ready for cheesy pizza

The US restaurant giant loved for its arcade games and kids’ parties is coming Down Under

Mega American franchise Chuck E. Cheese is coming to Australia, and while we’re not sure we need another US chain Down Under, we’re pretty keen to try a slice of the iconic cheesy pizza.

Founded in 1977 in San Jose, California, the family entertainment chain has reached global success thanks to its winning formula of restaurants combined with impressive arcades decked out with all the bells and whistles, creating kids parties on steroids.

Chuck E. Cheese announced that it has signed a partnership with Aussie company Royale Hospitality Group, who are behind burger joint Milky Lane, pizza and arcade spot Planet Royale, and bar and grill Outback Jacks. And while the first Chuck E. Cheese location is not set in stone, Royale Hospitality is reportedly actively looking for locations across the country and it’s highly likely there will be one in Sydney. Though Melbourne, you’re welcome to go first.

Photograph: Paul Lewis

The Aussie Chuck E. Cheese is slated to have dance floors, trampolines and climbing walls throughout the venues. As well as kids' food including chicken wings, pizzas and birthday cake, there will also be a ‘grown-up menu’ and honestly we just hope they also sell wine.

We will keep you updated when we hear about the opening date, but in the meantime, we’re hitting the arcades to start warming up.

