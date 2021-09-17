In a sign of the times, the producers of smash-hit musical Come From Away have mandated that all cast and crew working on the show will need to be double jabbed if they want to return to the stage once Sydney unlocks and theatres get the go-ahead to reopen.

Rodney Rigby of Newtheatricals produces the show – set in the aftermath of 9/11 when flights from across the US were diverted to a tiny Canadian community – in collaboration with Junkyard Dog Productions. He said they wanted to lead by example. “Across the world, vaccination is proving to be an effective way of getting fans safely back into the theatre and we cannot wait to welcome audiences back soon.”

The policy has been widely embraced on Broadway in New York and in London’s West End and gives us an idea of how theatres are likely to work once they reopen. Previously, casts have protected themselves from possible infection by living in isolation bubbles. Last year the cast and crew of Disney Theatrical's Frozen – the first international production to open in Australia after the 2020 national shutdown – all went into a cast-only bubble for months when they were preparing to open, to ensure the multimillion-dollar production wouldn't be jeopardised by an outbreak amongst the cast or crew. At the time, vaccination was not an available option, but mandating the jab now means that months-long isolation bubbles are no longer a required safety measure.

As far as Rigby is concerned, it’s a no-brainer. Their responsibility to provide the safest possible environment for the show’s employees and local audiences. “We believe it’s our responsibility to provide the safest possible environment for our employees and audiences here in Australia."

Until theatres reopen, get your culture fix with these top online arts streams.