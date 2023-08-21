Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Disneyland
Photograph: Craig Adderley | Pexels

Could our dreams be coming true? Australia might be getting its very own Disneyland

Speculation is swirling

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Advertising

It’s known as the happiest place on Earth and a dream holiday for every little (and big) kid, but for Aussies, Disneyland has always been a destination far, far away. In fact, the closest we've got is the recent announcement of the Disney cruise line coming to Australia. But now, speculation is swirling that our neighbour, Melbourne, could be the next home of Mickey and Minnie. 

There’s no doubt that Australians would jump at the chance to ride Space Mountain, hug our fave characters, eat pretzels as big as our heads and take adorable pics in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, but hold onto your Mickey ears, as the buzz seems to be mostly speculation (for now), and a push from Melbourne's lord mayor for it to happen. “As Australia’s capital city of fun [um, what?], of course we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne,” says lord mayor Sally Capp. “Exhilarating roller-coasters could soar over the Yarra as part of a Disneyland, Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom."

“I know a Disney theme park in our municipality would be a huge hit with residents [...] visitors, students and traders.”

Possible Melbourne spots being thrown around include Avalon (near their "other airport") or Docklands (close to the city) or Fishermen’s Bend (in the City of Port Phillip). Like Melbourne, we're keen for this dream to become a reality. Stay tuned.

Other bits of intrigue: 

Home gardeners around the world are saving the Wollemi Pine from extinction

This Sydney zoo got a cute new kangaroo Joey (with an injured leg like Sam Kerr) and she's been named Matilda

The shop known as 'The Greatest Convenience Store on Earth' is about to open a second Sydney location

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.