Redfern Convenience Store
Photograph: Supplied

Redfern Convenience Store AKA ‘The greatest convenience store on earth’ is opening another shop in Newtown

The new King Street store will stock all 5,000 treats and snacks from the OG

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Redfern Convenience Store – AKA ‘The greatest convenience store on earth’ – is opening another shop in Newtown, and this is not a drill.

With more than 30,000 Instagram followers, the Redfern corner shop is arguably the world’s most famous convenience store. Not to mention the most loved, with locals and tourists alike dropping in for colourful retro candy and hard-to-find snacks sourced from all across the globe, from Wow Butter to bacon soda. Owner Hazem Sedda opened Redfern Convenience Store back in 2021, and has been a one-man operation ever since. So this is Pretty Big News, and yes, we’re very excited.

Treats Redfern Convenience Store
Photograph: Supplied

The new store, which is set to open on Thursday, August 24, will be located on 137 King Street, next door to rocking pizza joint Bella Brutta and close to Cafe Paci. In a nice nod to the reputation of the OG, the new Newtown store will have the same name. Yes, it will be called Redfern Convenience Store. We’re serious.

It’s not just the name that will be familiar – the Newtown outpost will have the same look and feel of the original, and will stock all 5,000 of Redfern Convenience Store’s products.

Next week, drop in to say hey to Sedda, and stock up on all the good stuff. We sure will be.

