Sydney Zoo just got a new kangaroo joey and she's named after the Matildas

There’s been a big wave of national pride Down Under these last few weeks with the mighty Matildas taking the country by storm with all their excellent kicking. And now, it seems like that same spirit has transcended to non-human Aussies too, namely, Sydney Zoo’s newest resident – kangaroo joey, Matilda.

This five-month old joey had a very sad start to life when her mum rejected her and pushed her out of her pouch, causing the tiny cutie a foot injury that she’s still trying to recover from. This actually went down at Sydney Zoo, which meant that the keepers have been stepping in and nursing her back to life, with her strength and resilience causing them to name her after the nation’s football team – Matilda.

Photograph: Sydney Zoo

Much like the Matildas’ heroic efforts in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, we’re told that Sydney Zoo’s Matilda’s survival has been nothing less than a miracle, with her coming up against all the odds (thankfully, she’s yet to come up against a Lioness like Australia’s human team did).

Currently, Matilda is being kept behind the scenes at Sydney Zoo where she’s being closely monitored and nursed back to health, but we’re told that you can go meet her in about two weeks.

Until then, get your dose of the Australian spirit at the Matildas' last match against Sweden.



