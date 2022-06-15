Cute! Albo has donated a picture of himself with Bob Hawke to the Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre

The prime minister's picture of his younger self with Hawkey is going straight to the pool room

Australian prime minister and Inner West darling, Anthony Albanese has popped into the Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre over the weekend to sink a couple of cold ones and donate a picture of his younger, hotter self posing with former prime minister and beer-chugging hero, Bob Hawke.

With the Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre located inside Albanese’s electorate of Grayndler, the beloved pollie didn’t have far to travel from home, and he didn’t come empty handed, donating a framed photograph of himself and his political hero to the venue’s pool room. The photograph itself shows the would-be PM meeting the then PM in 1986. The piece now hangs alongside other iconic photos and pieces of previously Hawke-owned memorabilia, like the former prime minister’s golf clubs and a treasured cigar humidifier. For the unfamiliar, the recently opened and already insanely popular venue with kitschy RSL vibes is the nostalgia-packed flagship of Hawke's Brewing Co., which was co-founded by the former PM himself.

Albo is no stranger to local breweries, he frequents St Peters brewery Willie the Boatman so much that they even released a "Young Hot Albo" pale ale in his honour. Dulwich Hill snag shack the Sausage Factory, home of the women-led and recently renamed Queens of Chaos brewing, also has a framed photo of "hot Albo" taking pride of place in the restaurant.

Check out the adorably awkward picture on your next visit.

