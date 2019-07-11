Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Dating IRL: Martin and Tony
Dating IRL: Martin and Tony

By Emma Joyce Posted: Thursday July 11 2019, 11:02am

Tony wearing a stripped shirt and Martin wearing a beanie
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Conscious Dating Co helped us find two Sydneysiders looking for love. We sent them on a date to Nour to see if sparks would fly…

Ideal date

Martin: “I like being in nature, so going on a bush walk and swimming in freshwater rivers or lakes, or finding a waterfall to swim under.”
Tony: “I like activity-based dates, like paddle boarding, rock climbing, going to Holey Moley or something that takes you both out of your comfort zone.”

First impressions

Martin: “Tall. Handsome. Warm. Friendly. Open.”
Tony: “He had a great beard and a great smile.”

Chemistry 

Martin: “There was chemistry on my part. I thought he was very attractive.”
Tony: “Probably not. We have very similar beliefs, so from a friendship perspective: yes. I have quite a big personality; I was loud and he was shy. I need someone who’s a bit boisterous.”

Awkward moment

Martin: “I didn’t feel awkward. I thought we had good, comfortable communication. I was attracted to him, so I suppose I felt nervous about that. I felt a tension – in a good way.”
Tony: “There were no awkward silences. But it would take a lot for me to feel awkward.”

Afterward 

Martin: “We said goodbye to each other, and he gave me a kiss on the cheek… I gave him a kiss on the cheek and we both went home. I thought it was a nice ending to the evening.”
Tony: “I wanted to make sure he got home safe. I had plans to meet a friend’s new boyfriend, so I went to meet them afterwards.”

Second date? 

Martin: “I’m definitely open to a second date. I’d like to get to know him more. I’m also open to being friends because he’s such a nice guy. We had great fun talking about Beyoncé and Game of Thrones – we both love the dragon lady.” 
Tony: “I wouldn’t say ‘date’, but we hang out in the same places, so definitely as a friend.”

The verdict

Martin: ♥♥♥♥♥ “It was lots of fun, there was good conversation, beautiful food at a wonderful restaurant.”
Tony: ♥♥♥♥ “I think it was a great date, but for me there wasn’t romantic chemistry. I’m very particular and I like that instant spark from the get-go.”

The Spot – Nour

Martin: “It was beautiful, lovely ambiance. The cocktails were amazing – I had a few of the passionfruit ones, which he pointed out and ordered more. There was a cauliflower dish that had this perfect sauce that was delicious.”
Tony: “I definitely want to go back. I loved the music, the décor was classy but inviting, I also loved their little couple tables – they’re made for you to sit next to each other and share food. Our waitress was amazing, too!”

