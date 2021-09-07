Sydney
An external view of the Dawn Fraser Baths
Photograph: Supplied/Inner West Council

Dawn Fraser Baths will reopen to the public this week and it will be free to enter

Celebrate the start of spring with a lockdown dip, but hurry because free entry will only apply for the next two weeks

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Great news, you guys! Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has announced that Balmain's historic Dawn Fraser Baths will reopen to the public later this week. And the best part? Entry will be completely free for the next two weeks, until the 22 of September.

The historic site has been closed since 2019 while it underwent a major $8 million renovation. Even though we're still in lockdown, the baths have been given the go-ahead by health minister Brad Hazzard to open for daily exercise, but there will be some special restrictions in place to keep visitors safe. If you live within the inner west LGA or within five kilometres of the baths, you can book a splash from Wednesday, September 8. Just in time for the warmer seasons, swimmers will be able to book in for one-hour sessions, with a maximum of 26 patrons at any one time.

Sunbaking will not be permitted so it’ll be slip, slop, slap, swim. Though there were plans to include exercise classes like yoga, pilates and aerobics, these have been put on hold to align with current health orders. 

Constructed in 1880, the Balmain Baths were renamed in the 1960’s after Olympian Dawn Fraser to immortalise her sporting achievements and the 2019 refurbishments were completed back in August to correct structural issues.

Head to the Inner West Council’s website here to read full details and book your session.

Stay engaged, entertained and enlightened with these top Sydney experiences you can access from home.

