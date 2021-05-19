Disney's blockbuster Mary Poppins musical is coming to Sydney next year

The famous magical nanny is packing her bottomless bag and flying her umbrella all the way down to Australia for a mainstage musical production of Disney’s Mary Poppins. Take a spoonful of sugar and get your singing voice ready to belt along with classic songs like the tongue twisting ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and put out your tuppence a bag for ‘Feed the Birds’. This Tony and Olivier Award-winning show flies onto the stage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in May 2022.

Co-created and produced with Cameron Mackintosh, this production features new songs and additional music by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, with book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes. Mary Poppins last saw Australian stages in 2011, when it won a record-breaking eight Helpmann awards.

A nationwide search for Australia's Mary Poppins has begun, with the full Australian cast to be announced later this year.

“I am thrilled to be bringing my latest current hit London production of Mary back home to Sydney next year, following my upcoming production of Phantom of the Opera, and finding another stellar cast to spellbind a new generation of theatregoers,” Cameron Mackintosh said in a press release.

Tickets will go on sale in August 2021. In the meantime you can join the waitlist here.

Want more? Check out the best theatre to see in Sydney right now.