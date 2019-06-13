Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Enjoy fancy local snacks at this new luxury cinema in Sydney
Enjoy fancy local snacks at this new luxury cinema in Sydney

By Olivia Gee Posted: Thursday June 13 2019, 3:13pm

The seating at the new Event Cinemas
Photograph: Supplied

Hoyts Cinemas might have the monopoly on super schmick recliner chair comfort, but now Event Cinemas has introduced a movie-watching experience that may rival the cushiest of seats. The George Street venue will house the first two of Event's newly renovated cinemas, which will be smaller and roomier than the standard screening spaces and offer some next-level cinema snacking options.

When you recline on the very snazzy chairs and footrests, you can order a feast of local dishes from the likes of Sonoma Bakery and Vic’s Meats. So forget the popcorn and tear through some cheese and charcuterie instead.

When the lights come up, filmgoers will see that each space has been individually styled; one with red carpet movie biz glamour and the other as a library celebrating the art of storytelling. Along with the glitzy makeover, you can also expect top-quality image projections and sound.

You can catch a blockbuster screening inside the fancy new cinemas which they're calling Event Boutique from Friday, June 14.

