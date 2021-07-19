Go on the hunt for a rare and unusual creature and find out more about the life of a bird

Theatres may have gone dark again, with the ghost lights back on across the city, but that doesn’t mean that there are no shows to be seen. All sorts of creative minds have created fun streaming stuff to entertain us during lockdown. Some of these efforts have even garnered international acclaim.

That’s true of Australian company Threshold. While stuck in the first Victorian lockdown, co-founders Tahli Corin and Sarah Lockwood conjured up magical theatrical experiences for kids and grown-ups to share at home together. Transforming everyday objects into sets, props and costumes, it really is the natural progression of the classic Shakespeare line – “All the world’s a stage.”

All you need is an internet connection and you can dive headlong into Magic Goat Mountain, with the Threshold team leading you on an incredible adventure using little more than a bedsheet and the limitless power of your combined imaginations. The 45-minute narrated audio work sends you on a mission to discover a rare magical creature. Another work, Feather Quest, creates a treasure hunt looking for hidden cards that trace the life-cycle of a bird, from freshly lain egg right through to flying the nest. The latter was recently presented as part of the Sydney Opera House Creative Play Program. An impressed reviewer for The New York Times said of the former, “The children have asked to do Mountain Goat Mountain again and again, and as it’s the closest we will come to actual travel for a while, I have agreed.”

Replaying the fun over and over is pretty affordable too, with a $14.95 pass granting you 30-day access (you can find out more here). Now that is magic.