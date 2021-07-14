The best activities for kids in Melbourne

It can be tricky finding activities that are fun for the whole family, but we've got you covered. Keep your little ones entertained with an African safari in Werribee, a ride on Puffing Billy or a day playing make-believe in a mini-metropolis.

Once the kids are well and truly tuckered out, it's time for a feed. Try one of these kid-friendly pubs in Melbourne that are equipped with high chairs and tasty menus for adults and kids.