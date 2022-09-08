Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An Opal card reader

Even though they didn't have to, 90 percent of Sydneysiders kept paying for trains during strikes

Despite barriers remaining open due to staff shortages, Sydney folk kept tapping on

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

Even though Sydneysiders quite regularly get called crims by Brits for our convict colony past, it turns out we’re actually a pretty honest, law-abiding bunch after all. 

In stats released by Transport NSW this week, it has been revealed that during the three-week long Sydney train strikes led by the rail union, 90 percent of Sydney commuters continued to tap on, even though they technically didn't have to. 

Striking rail workers intentionally left all the gates open during the lengthy industrial action, meaning that commuters were able to pass through if they wanted to, although they were warned that there was still a chance of them being fined by non-union public transport officers and police.

Transport NSW has since reported that Opal and credit card transfers on the turnstiles dropped by only 10 percent during the last week of the three-week strike, with the data saying that this revenue loss is expected to come to $1 million for that one week alone, a cost that, according to the Financial Review could have been far greater if it wasn’t for the concerted effort of Sydneysiders, who kept on a-tapping on their way through the turnstiles.

Despite this part of the August strike action having wrapped up for now, Sydney Trains will reportedly continue to push back against the State Government by putting a ban on 'switching duties' which means that trains will not be powered down when they've ceased running, a fact that will block essential maintenance measures, including clearing out hard rubbish. So, get ready for some pretty icky PT rides in the not-too-distant future.

In the meantime, Sydney, get out and cheer yourself up with one of these fabulous things you can do across town this weekend.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.