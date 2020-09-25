Feast on chilled caviar and flowing Spritzes at Hello Auntie's new bottomless brunch

At Hello Auntie's version 2.0 in Darling Square, the label 'modern Vietnamese' is an understatement. The inventive eatery, whose more traditional first outlet sits in the heart of Marrickville, offers up a menu featuring a medley of classic Vietnamese flavours rolled into a dizzying range of Italian, Japanese and Korean dishes – and brunch is no exception.



Hello Auntie's luxurious new bottomless brunch is designed to have you feeling like you've spent beyond your means. Feast on a menu of delicacies like bo tai (aged beef tartare with caviar); ca hoi tai (cured salmon with crème fraiche, tamarind gel and Jerusalem artichoke); hoanh thanh tom (prawn dumplings); and com chien XO (XO fried rice with freshly shaved bottarga, a delicacy of salted, cured fish roe) – all for $70 per person. If you're looking to level up your brunch, order a caviar course: you can choose from Polanco Baerii sturgeon or Yarra Valley trout gold caviar, both of which come served with Vietnamese flatbread, egg salad and crème fraiche. And yes, that dramatic, dry-ice laden serving platter really is part of the deal.

And what of the 'bottomless' aspect? You'll get to choose from a range of free-flowing, fruity Spritzes, all brunch long. Choose from a tropical-tinged passionfruit and grape Spritz, a zesty strawberry and lime Spritz, or the moodier lychee and ginger Spritz. There's only one sitting each Saturday, between noon and 2pm – so book in quick.

PS. Here are our other favourite bottomless brunches in the city.

Share the story