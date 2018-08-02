  • News
Feast on duck and short rib at Chin Chin's new curry club

By ELT Posted: Thursday August 2 2018, 11:06am

Photograph: Supplied

Chin Chin are on a mission to solve food envy and also ensure your Monday night is the tastiest night of the week with the launch of their new curry club next week. The premise is pretty simple: you pay $49.50 and in return you are served a curry banquet and a Stone & Wood Cloud Catcher ale to cool your tongue and reset for more spice. Need more convincing? Their normal 'feed me' menu is $69.50, so this is a straight up saving, plus it means you don't have to queue for a table at the buzzy, high fashion, mod Asian eating house. 

In return for your hard-earned dollars, you'll get to feast on chicken wings with sweet fish sauce and lime as a primer, followed by a beef short rib red curry and a creamy Penang curry with rotisserie duck, coconut and peanuts. Your carby sidekicks for this flavour adventure will be bowl of rice and hot roti that'll keep coming as long as there's curry to be eaten. 

If you're the sort of person who wants to try everything on the menu, here's your shot – guaranteed no food envy here. 

The Chin Chin Curry Club launches on Mon Aug 6. Tickets are $49.50, available through the Chin Chin website

