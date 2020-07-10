Feed your pup for free on Sundays at this cute Surry Hills pub

If you're a dog owner, you've been a long-time recipient of unwavering adoration, tail wags upon entry, and licks just when you need them – and now, it's time to give your pooch a little something back. Tucked away on Bourke Street, Surry Hills' most dog-friendly hangout, The Carrington, has the answer: whenever you buy a (human) meal on Sundays throughout July, you'll get a free bowl of nosh for your pup as well.

Every Sunday, the Carrington will throw out a real spread – think a full roast, featuring succulent cuts of a different meat each week, a heaping of veggies, and of course, a Yorkshire pudding. And that's just for the people. Four-legged patrons will be able to take their pick between two canine-friendly dishes, steak and veggies or a beef tartare – honestly, they sound just as good as the people meals – for absolutely free when ordered along with any main meal on the menu. If you bring your pup along to the pub on any other day, doggy meals are usually a cool $6. Not bad, really, when the returns are unshakeable loyalty and constant cuddles.

Make a day of it – take your furry friend to one of the best dog parks in Sydney beforehand.

