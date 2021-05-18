Sydney
A render of Urbnsurf Sydney
Photograph: Supplied/Urbnsurf

First look: a huge new artificial surf park is coming to Sydney's Olympic Park

The Urbnsurf park will be able to produce perfectly surfable waves every eight seconds

Maxim Boon
Sure, Sydney has a helluva lot of surfable shoreline, but from summer 2022, Sydneysiders will be able to get their surf on, day or night, even when Mother Nature’s waves aren’t up to the task.

Following in the footsteps of Australia’s first urban surf park, which opened in Melbourne in December 2019, Sydney’s very own Urbnsurf will be a similarly state-of-the-art facility, using Wavegarden’s innovative ‘cove tech’ to generate surfable waves every eight seconds. When operational, it will be fitted out with LED lighting that will allow punters to make use of the steady supply of surf after dark, and there will be areas suitable for all forms of boarding, from shortboards to longboards, bodyboards to kneeboards, and even bodysurfing. Best of all, the controlled environment makes Urbnsurf the ideal place for surf noobs to cut their teeth without the risk of being slammed by a surprise wipeout.

An aerial view of Urbnsurf SydneyPhotograph: Supplied/Urbnsurf

In addition to the surfing pools, the Urbnsurf complex, which will be located across 3.6 hectares near the Sydney Olympic Park, will also sport a high-performance centre, working spaces, a leisure pool for families, a skate park and a new surf academy with expert coaches. It’ll also be a great destination for relaxing, complete with beach cabanas, a hot tub, a café and even a rooftop bar.

Prefer your surf experiences au naturale? Check out our run-down of the 50 best beaches in Sydney.

