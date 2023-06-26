Time Out says

The hospitality crew behind Rafi and the Butler will reimagine the surf dining experience across three food and drink offerings

Surf (and turf) is up, Sydney! It’s been almost five years since construction started on Sydney’s $50 million artificial surf park, Urbnsurf. And we've had news just in that the highly-anticipated 3.2-hectare centre will open within Sydney Olympic Park in Autumn 2024. Plus it's been announced that premier hospitality group, Applejack Hospitality, will be jumping on board to take care of the entire precinct’s culinary offerings.

You’ll be able to catch some serious swells at NSW’s first-ever surf park, which will centre around a diamond-shaped lagoon churning out up to 1,000 perfectly surfable waves – of up to two metres in height – every hour.

Post-surf, you’ll be able to tide yourself over at one of three Applejack food and drink venues set to open in the park, including a rooftop terrace, waterfront café and takeaway kiosk. This is the largest project to date for Applejack Hospitality, and the ninth addition to their impressive resume, which includes the Butler, Bopp and Tone, Forrester’s and hatted restaurant Rafi.

You can expect the hospitality group’s signature style of food and drinks across all three venues, which will be designed to match Urbnsurf’s laid-back lifestyle. Upstairs, you can take in breathtaking views of the park while enjoying some seriously upmarket food and drinks on the rooftop terrace. Downstairs, on-lookers can watch all the action with a cocktail in hand at the casual waterfront café, while surfers can swing by the kiosk for a quick bite and coffee between sessions.

Applejack’s café and kiosk will also service the private poolside cabanas and event lawns, which can host up to 2,000 people across concerts, shows and sporting events.

Hang loose, or hang tight, for the opening of Urbnsurf in Autumn 2024.

Prefer your surf experiences au naturale? Check out our rundown of the best beaches in Sydney.