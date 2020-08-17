For the first time ever, you can scale the full length of the Harbour Bridge

You've no doubt heard about the Bridge Climb – reaching the summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge is, after all, one of our top 50 things to do in Sydney before you die for tourists and locals alike. However, as of September 2020, you'll be able to scale the entire length of the city's steely coathanger, all the way from one side to the other for the first time.



Branded the 'Ultimate Climb', the journey will traverse a new route across the steely passageways under the Sydney Harbour Bridge and up to its summit. While traditionally, tour groups finish the climb there, you'll now be able to continue on towards the north plyons on previously untouched ground to cross the full length of the arches, before turning back around to return to base. It's the biggest change to the attraction since the Bridge Climb opened in 1998, which allowed the public to make their way up the bridge's arches for the first time.



While the Bridge climb has always allowed stunning views over Sydney landmarks and the harbour itself, this new route will include views over picturesque locations like Milson’s Point and Lavender Bay, the vibrant colours of Luna Park, North Sydney Olympic Pool and the tree-lined streets of Kirribilli. Plus, you'll be treated to insider information about the history and intrigue surrounding the landmark from your knowledgeable Climb leaders on the way up. If that's not quite enough to convince you, just think about the famous faces who have scaled the beauty before you – including but not limited to Prince Harry, Katy Perry, Oprah and Ben Stiller (as Derek Zoolander),

The Ultimate Climb launches on September 6 – just in time for Father's Day. Tickets are $348 for adults and $149 for children and the whole climb takes three-and-a-half hours in total. Book in online now.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story