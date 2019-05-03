Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Freda's can now stay open until 4am
Freda's can now stay open until 4am

By Emily Lloyd-Tait Posted: Friday May 3 2019, 12:13pm

People dancing in a club
Photograph: Rachel Murdolo

Dust off your party pants, because Chippendale's good times bar Freda's has been granted an extended licence to operate until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights, effective immediately. They can also keep the good times rolling until 2am on every other day, including Sunday. 

This is amazing news for a venue that has been a long-time champion of a genuinely diverse Sydney nightlife. On any given night here it might be a Brazilian crate-diggers' dance party, a photography exhibition examining the brain under stress and trauma, or a night of Italian synth tunes. 

You can party till the early hours at Freda's as of today, Friday May 3, but they're throwing a proper celebration next Friday, May 10. Here's hoping this announcement heralds a new chapter in Sydney's beleaguered nightlife narrative. We're all here for a good news story right now. 

