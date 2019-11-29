Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Gami Chicken is giving away hundreds of boxes of fried chook today
Gami Chicken is giving away hundreds of boxes of fried chook today

By Olivia Gee Posted: Friday November 29 2019, 8:39am

Gami Chicken and Beer mala boneless chicken.
Photograph: Supplied

Fried chicken fans: prepared your oil-fuelled engines, because Gami Chicken and Beer is giving away a chook feast in Sydney this evening. The casual Korean fried bird and beer franchise will be serving up 250 boxes of boneless mala chicken at each of their venues for free from 5.30pm.

If you’re one of the lucky punters first in line to nab a box, you’ll get to experience the spicy, numbing flavour combo in mala sauce, which is made up of Sichuan peppercorns, dried chilli pepper and oily goodness. Order a refreshing Gun Bae lager, cider or soju to combat the delightful heat.  

You can win your chicken dinner at the national chain’s three Sydney locations; in Castle Hill's Castle Tower Shopping Mall, Central Park Mall in Chippendale, and their CBD Market Street venue. There will be 250 boxes flying out the door at each location.

Missed out? Find more sizzling meals at the best places for fried chicken in Sydney.

