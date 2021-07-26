Gelato Messina is bringing back its 40 most popular flavours ever for two days only

Since opening their OG location in Sydney’s Surry Hills way back in 2002, Gelato Messina has become a household name for any and all frozen dessert fans across the land. In the nearly two decades since, the gelato institution has concocted more than 4,000 flavour specials (with pun-tastic titles) and now they’re back with their greatest hits, baby!

From July 26, Messina’s top 40 flavours will be available to pre-order through their website in a strictly limited run. We’re talking the flavours that plagued DM’s, that sold out faster than you can say “two scoops on a waffle cone”, that delighted lactose-lovers with flavours that have lived rent-free in their minds ever since.

The team at Messina have never shied away from a pun or two and the top 40 covers some of the best, from the You Cannoli Live Once (creme-patissiere gelato with pistachio fudge, pistachio praline and cannoli shells), Drop it Like White Choc (salted-caramelised white-chocolate gelato with caramelised-white-chocolate chips) and excitingly, a relic from recently closed Momofuku with the Messina Momofukup (cereal milk gelato mashed up with Momofuku’s unfortunately named ‘crack pie’).

You can also get more nostalgic combos like the You Make Me Unicorny - a childhood favourite of vanilla pound cake with hundreds and thousands - and that most revered after school treat, the Finger Bun, featuring whipped cream, raspberry puree and coconut icing.

They all come in single-flavour pints, and pre-orders are available so you don’t miss out. Orders open on Monday, Jul 26 for pick-up from Jul 30 to Aug 1. Each tub will set you back $16 with discounts on extra tubs, an important detail not to be overlooked.

