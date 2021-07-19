How to have the perfect Sydney date night during lockdown

Gone are the days of booking a babysitter, squeezing into some Spanx and heading out for dinner and a movie. The stay-at-home orders have played mayhem with our love lives and as for having a successful date night? Give us a break. The world is changing. The legs remain unshaved and flattering undies remain in the washing basket. Now we’re expected to set the mood too? It’s all a bit much.



But before you resign yourself to an absence of romance during lockdown, all is not lost. We’ve put together a dummies' guide to date night at home so you can bring cupid out of iso and forget about the world (screaming intensifies) for a while.

Prefer to stay indoors to get your kicks? Online escape rooms are just what you need.