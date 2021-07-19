How to have the perfect Sydney date night during lockdown
From digital art classes to spooky surprises, here's our guide to doing date night right during lockdown.
Gone are the days of booking a babysitter, squeezing into some Spanx and heading out for dinner and a movie. The stay-at-home orders have played mayhem with our love lives and as for having a successful date night? Give us a break. The world is changing. The legs remain unshaved and flattering undies remain in the washing basket. Now we’re expected to set the mood too? It’s all a bit much.
But before you resign yourself to an absence of romance during lockdown, all is not lost. We’ve put together a dummies' guide to date night at home so you can bring cupid out of iso and forget about the world (screaming intensifies) for a while.
Pick you perfect lockdown date night
Channel some 'Ghost' roleplay with an at home pottery kit
Swayze set that pottery standard pretty high as far as romantic clay play goes, but don’t let that sexy spectre stop you. A whole bunch of Sydney pottery schools have made the change to online classes and it couldn’t be simpler to get involved, with home-delivered pottery DIY kits and foolproof tutorials. Use your well seasoned swiping fingers to create a masterpiece under the guidance of one of the Harbour City's best ceramicists. ClassBento is facilitating a bunch of delightful, hands-on workshops you can follow along with at home, and they’ll even deliver you all the supplies you need. Doing a craft together is sure to bring you closer to your honeybunch. Check out our list of pottery classes you can do at home here.
Get drunk and do an online painting course together
Wine glass in one hand, paint brush in the other, this date has everything you need to create a romantic vibe all while honing your skills to create a thing of beauty. Putting pencil to paper can seem like a daunting prospect to many of us but with an online painting instructor to guide you through, a sip and paint experience can turn something awkward into romantic fun very quickly. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a list of Sydney studios that are happy to be your third in a romantic tryst.
Browse a saucy website and order some new toys
For our next trick, we’re pulling out the big… guns. Just the act of browsing one of the city’s many sex shop websites may be enough to start your engine though we recommend adding to your cart and treating yourself to express delivery. Vibrators and sex toys are very much in the mainstream now and are worlds away from weird buzzing vaguely phallic-shaped undie drawer secrets of yesteryear. Sex toy manufacturers have put in the hard yards of research that cater to women’s pleasure, inclusivity for gender diversity as well as aesthetics to bring you all those warm and fuzzy feelings (and orgasms) for your next date night. How romantic! Check out some of our favourite shops here, or why not order from these women owned and operated sexual wellness brands based in Australia.
Conjure a demon
If you’re the kind of couple who are into the spookies, why not bond over a spot of light satanism? Don't own a ouija board or a goat to sacrifice? No problem, there's an audio app for that. Innovative radio play creators Darkfield Radio have taken theatrical thrillers to another level, with no visuals at all. Instead, their blood-curdling productions rely entirely on a carefully crafted soundscape, plus your own terrifying imagination, to bring the scares. Their show Double will have you gazing into your lover’s eyes in silence, while slowly learning that date night may in fact be taking a demonic turn. Click here for a little taste of what's to come.
Create a romantic meal together
Sharing food is one of the most intimate ways we humans connect to one another. It’s the coming together of love, effort and flavour as much as it is a source of nourishment. Instead of making dinner time a chore and fighting over who’s doing the clean up, try cooking together instead. You’ll get to know each other’s strengths and ability to follow instructions then enjoy the fruits of your labour in a romantic candlelight feed.
Plan ahead and do a cooking class together or make things even easier with a meal kit delivery service. There’s been a huge push in recent times to make meal kits more exciting and what could be more romantic than one less thing to worry about? Don't feel like cooking? Some of Sydney's best restaurants are offering deluxe take away options for romance at home.
Sweets for your sweet?
The best Sydney desserts you can get delivered to your door
It's not always possible to head out for the full Sydney dining experience (especially during lockdown), but when you want a spectacular finish to your meal, or just want to eat your feelings in front of the TV, these top tier dessert slingers will deliver a sweet treat to your home.