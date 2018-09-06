Get a $1 burger at Huxtaburger's grand opening

Collingwood’s American-style burger restaurant is ready to swing open the doors on its first Sydney venue in Redfern on Saturday September 15. And because that isn't enough good news for burger fans, they're selling their OG burger (or a vegetarian version) for one dollar on their first day.

The smart money says there'll be monster queues for this bargain meal, but they're open from 11am to 8pm, so there's lots of time for you to get a burger for less than a third of the price of a coffee.

Huxtaburger Sydney, 66 Regent St, Redfern 2016. Daily 11am-8pm

Need a burger right now? Here’s where to find the best burgers in Sydney.