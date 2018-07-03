Get a free beer in the name of independence

When craft beers flooded the Sydney beer market suddenly there were all these exciting, independent brewers giving the the big corporations a run for their money. But then the little guys started getting bought up by the major food and beverage companies and it suddenly got a lot harder to tell if the beer in your glass was indeed independently brewed.

In response to this confusion the Independent Brewers' Association (IBA) have decided to make things crystal clear with a new sticker. Like organic certification or 'Australian Made' signposting, there is now a Certified Independent seal affixed to beers from boutique brewers. Venues who support independent brewers can also use the seal to mark their establishment as a place where you are guaranteed to sink some truly craft beers.

One of the break-out success stories of the rise in craft beer is Young Henrys, and this independently owned brewery is fiercely proud of their business so they've added the IBA seal to all their packaged products, and to celebrate the seal's launch they are providing free beers on July 4 (Independence Day, geddit). You can pick up a Stayer Mid tinnie from 5pm to 6pm from the Rag & Famish in North Sydney, the Friend in Hand in Glebe, the Rose of Australia in Erskineville, and the Nelson Hotel in Bondi.

