This refreshed Bondi pub is serving half-price drinks for October

After the success of June's Bottom's Up promotion – which saw all Merivale bars slash 49 per cent off drinks from 5-7pm – the group will be reintroducing the deal at the latest venue to undergo a (mini) Merivale makeover. The Royal Bondi will be slashing the cost of all of drinks from 5-7pm throughout the month of October. The Bondi Road corner pub was recently acquired by the hospitality juggernaut, but rather than gutting and re-doing it entirely, they've kept some of the venue's scuzzy charm that's kept locals rolling in since 1907. To this end there's retro maroon patterned carpets, communal pool tables and band posters splayed across the walls.

Photograph: Supplied

The Merivale edge comes into effect via the drinks – the list has been refreshed, complete with Daiquiris, Boilermakers, bottled Negronis and Espresso Martinis on tap. There's even a vending machine packed with cold tins. Wine wise, they are focusing on Australian producers doing rosés and low intervention wines. All these drinks will be 49 per cent off from 5-7pm every day throughout October, making it the perfect place to pop in after a long day at the beach, or stop off to avoid the sunset squeeze on the buses leaving the beachside burb.

