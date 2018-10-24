You can get $10 pasta from Fratelli Fresh for one day only

It would appear that Thursday October 25 has been designated World Pasta Day by some unseen force (likely a red sauce brand or the wheat industry). How it came to be a day is less important than what this day can do for you, which is allow you to order a bowl of fancy pasta for $10 from any Fratelli Fresh restaurant. Lucky for city-based workers, there's a whole bunch of Fratelli outlets in Walsh Bay, Bridge Street, Darling Harbour, Macquarie Street and the Westfield in the CBD. And if you work outside the 2000 postcode, there are also venues in Alexandria, Crows Nest, and the Entertainment Quarter.

Tomorrow, all venues are offering $10 pasta dishes, including asparagus risotto, mushroom ravioli, linguine with chilli, garlic and lemon, lamb ragu with penne, Bolognese, sausage and broccoli orecchiette, seafood fettuccini and crab spaghettini. It's certainly a more exciting prospect than another wrap.

Photograph: supplied

