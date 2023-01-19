Sydney
Food options on table at Ragazzi
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

The best Italian restaurants in Sydney

From fine dining to casual eats to classic pizzerias, it's our ultimate guide to Italian in Sydney

Written by
Time Out editors
Italian food is the unofficial second cuisine of Sydney (the first being Thai). Many of the city's best fine dining and casual eateries have heavily Italian influenced menus, and while good pizzerias and dirt-cheap red sauces places are harder to find than the poshest stuff, there are still spades of options to choose from. We've picked our favourites from every style, so no matter what mood you're in, there's something here for you. 

Not in the mood for pasta? There are also killer spots for Indian, Japanese and Korean in Sydney.

The best Italian restaurants in Sydney

Ragazzi
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

Ragazzi

What is it? The third venture from the Love, Tilly Devine and Dear Sainte Éloise crew, which combines some of the biggest trends of the past five years or so: natural wines; a nascent obsession with amaro; an interest in lesser-seen pasta shapes; the resurgence of fat; strong, graphic branding; a preference for snacking; Spritzes; Negronis; anchovies; butter.

What's on the menu? It depends on the day. Ragazzi take pride in a seasonal menu, but the cacio e pepe is a classic that comes with good levels of warmth and sharpness, plus some sweet heat from Espelette pepper. 

Dress up or down? Casually up. Lush neutrals is the design brief, so crack out those unbranded tees, beautifully cut trousers and camel coats.

10 William Street
Photograph: Anna Kucera

10 William Street

What is it? A famously tiny wine bar that's a dinner destination thanks to its incredible kitchen. People love it fiercely and getting in can be tricky.

What’s on the menu? Once the aroma of king prawns, garlic, and tomato in the tangled thicket of spaghetti chitarra hits you, you may as well relinquish your evening plans – and your budget for that matter. The only way out of a night of incredible wines and Italianish food at 10 William Street is through it.

Dress up or down? Up. The food is so good here it warrants a little fine tailoring, but if you're coming through after work that's AOK too.

Totti's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Totti's

What is it? Bondi’s bright and airy lunchtime scene is an Italian restaurant tucked inside an old pub like some sort of dining hermit crab. Out in the sunny, white courtyard, beneath the skinny branches of two olive trees, Bondi’s most stylish gather for long lunches (oh look, it’s the Preatures). 
What's good? Your approach depends on your attention span. Do you want a plate of pasta all to yourself, or is it more fun to order puffy rounds of bread fresh out of the wood fired oven and then sift slowly through the antipasto menu like happily grazing cattle? We think the latter.
Dress up or down? You choose. The dress code here is properly casual so you could be just as comfy in a sundress as a linen suit. You do you.

Fratelli Paradiso
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Fratelli Paradiso

What is it? A Potts Point restaurant boasting a full house rain, hail or shine, excellent service and a super-interesting wine list. 

What's on the menu? The risotto alla norma sees pearly, round little grains of rice cooked al dente with morsels of spanner crab, corn and drizzled with nutty brown butter, spread out in a thin layer over a shallow dish.

Dress up or down? Up. It's a Euro-leaning crown with designer duds and great hair.

Matteo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Matteo

What is it? A slice of the Adriatic in the middle of Double Bay is a sure fire bet for a good time. The big, open, white space is relaxed and elegant (so are the staff, for that matter).
What's good? They put a whole orb of burrata on a pizza decked out in greens to balance that rich creaminess, or for snacky things, the lamb skewers are a must order.
Dress up or down? Both. Double Bay is the kind of place where people wear haute couture brands on a Tuesday, but it's also commonplace to see big family groups here.

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

What is it? The prima donna of statement dining destinations. This ludicrously beautiful dining room perched above Bondi Beach is a feast for the eyes as well as the belly.

What's good? Now's the time to luxuriate in the sweet life. There's caviar and truffles on the menus at the right time of year, a tartare di carne prepared right at your table, and a classic bistecca.

Dress up or down? Up! In the strongest terms. There's so many beautiful tanned blondes in here it may as well be the dining halls of Valhalla. Dress up, wear white, don a statement hat. It all flies here.

Kindred
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Kindred

What is it? A cosy, low lit, intimate terrace dining room that strikes all the right notes for romantic Latin feasting.
What's good? Matt Pollock's skills with pasta dough have garnered him a loyal following, so this is a good place to make cashing that cheat day carb pass. The carrot triangoli is still on the menu for good reason; parcels of savoury sweet carrot swimming in melted butter with the insistent funk of goat's cheese for balance and scattered pistachios for texture.
Dress up or down? Both. This is one of those mid-tier diners that Sydney does so well, which means your morning market clothes are just as appropriate as your slinkier duds.

Pizza Madre
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Pizza Madre

What is it? An all vegetarian (and sometimes vegan) pizza restaurant that is sleek, modern, and delicious. This tiny corner pizzeria is the latest venue for Piero Pignatti Morano and Kim Douglas, the A-team behind the ever-popular Two Chaps café (also vegetarian), located only blocks away.

What's good? Their Margherita is as good as any in Sydney, but where they really stretch their creative muscles is on the vegan pizzas. They change regularly, so maybe it's confit garlic puree and fior di latte sprinkled with a salty, nutty trifecta of feta, capers and pine nuts; or perhaps they've layered king brown mushrooms, asparagus, shallots puree and cured egg.

Dress up or down? Down. This is very much a neighbourhood haunt with takeaway boxes flying out the door as often as people meander in for a table.

Mark and Vinny's Spaghetti and Spritz Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mark and Vinny's Spaghetti and Spritz Bar

What is it? It’s a small space decorated with dusty pink furnishings and warm low hanging globes,  abrash neon sign and a busy open kitchen lined with Campari bottles. Almost everyone gets greeted by owner Vinny on entry, which softens the blow of the loud space.

What's on the menu? The linguine is coloured by spirulina resulting in Colgate-blue ribbons of pasta. It is quite bizarre, but the colour is a fun addition to the shreds of swimmer crab, while burnt butter adds some nuttiness and chilli adds a slight kick. 

Dress up or down? Down. A quirky 'fit would not be out of place here as you settle in for pasta and kick off drinks.

Bar Reggio

Bar Reggio

What is it? A cheap as chips red sauce joint in Darlinghurst that's popular with the after school crowds from Sydney Grammar up the road, and later on caters to the pre-party crowds with cheap pizzas and BYO.   
What's good? The pasta comes in 20 different flavours, the risotto comes in eight and the steaks even count a proper Diane sauce amongst the options.
Dress up or down? Both. If you're just here for dinner there's no need for popped collars, but if you're starting here before the party you could roll in decked out in sequins and no one would blink.

Bastardo
Photograph: Supplied

Bastardo

What is it? Bastardo is a somewhat surprising destination at the end of the Porteño group's journey. Sicily is Joe Valore’s ancestral home and the Holt Street diner, while still retaining its more Spanish, Bodega-esque heritage, gives itself away on the menu.

What's good? The sweet corn agnolotti; oblong pillows of egg pasta are stuffed to the brim with pureed kernels and doused in a burnt butter sage sauce with capers.

Dress up or down? Down. Bastardo is a super share-style restaurant so throw together an outfit and hit the town with your mates for a rustic dinner.

 

Restaurant Leo
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Restaurant Leo

What is it? A city diner from Lumi Dining owner and chef, Federico Zanellato, and ex-Oscillate Wildly restaurateur Karl Firla, tucked into the laneway between Ash Street and the birdcages of Angel Place.

What's good? Restaurant Leo’s menu is ever changing but a plate of black truffle tagliatelle is one of the city's most luxe plates of pasta. The decadence doesn’t stop at the mains, with the option to order a chocolate tortino for dessert. While you’re advised to allow an extra 15 minutes for this chocolate cake, it will arrive in front of you wafting with steam and ready to be sliced into for a sticky centre. 

Dress up or down? Upwardly. It's in the CBD so smart jackets are the most common clothing item on the diners in our midst.

Marta
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Marta

What is it? A classic Italian restaurant with a sharp focus on all things Roman. This is where you can take a dining chair tour of Italy's capital, with a greatest hits menu inspired by the ten years Flavio Carnevale spent there as a young man. 
What's good? Ever had fried gnocchi? The little golden, crunchy nuggets come dressed in pecorino and black pepper, like a deconstructed cacio e pepe.
Dress up or down? Upward. In this neck of the woods even the casual outfits are quality, well-cut garments so aim for a credit average on the outfit stakes.

Otto Ristorante Sydney
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Otto Ristorante Sydney

What is it? This is a long-serving Italian restaurant with some of the most enviable water-front seats in Sydney, and a die hard fan base who love a long lunch with pasta and wine.
What's good? You know a restaurant has the heart of the city when they try and take a dish off the menu and the hysterics can be heard across the city. That's what happened when Otto tried to remove their al dente strozzapreti with whole king prawns, salty black olives, and a rich ragu made with calamari from the list.
Dress up or down? Up. A fresh haircut wouldn't look out of place here, nor would Europe's latest looks.

Sagra
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sagra

What is it? This low key establishment in Darlinghurst belies its kitchen credentials. You don’t come to Sagra to show off. It’s not about pomp or prestige, any more than fiddly garnishes or fancy plating. But taking someone there will impress them, because this is one of Sydney’s most beloved modern Italians.

What's good? The pasta is ace; the seafood fresh and unfussy; the wines are quiet achievers. The menu is kept short and changes regularly but the format stays the same.
Dress up or down? In between. This is a comfortable mid-tier restaurant that won't break the bank but can level up if there's something to celebrate.

A'Mare
Photograph: Supplied/Crown Sydney

A'Mare

What is it? A night at A’Mare, meaning 'at sea' in Italian, means simple dishes in a decidedly extravagant venue: lush green velvet chairs are dotted around the large open space, which gazes out over the harbour with the peaks of the Blue Mountains hazy on the horizon. 

What's on the menu? At A’Mare, waitstaff take a more active role in the creation of the culinary experience. Liquid-hearted burrata will be opened and finished beside you, dark chocolate tendrils will be shaved on your dessert, and the smell of basil and pine nuts being crushed for fresh pesto will find its way to you before the pasta dish makes its way to your table.

Dress up or down? Up. A'Mare is part of the Crown Towers so dress to impress, and keep a night at the casino for after-dinner plans in mind. 

Alberto's Lounge
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Alberto's Lounge

What is it? The Italian sibling of the CBD's favourite French bistro, Hubert. Alberto's is a tonier version where linguine and ragu share your table with cured meats and very expensive wine.

What's good? While the menu features amusing pasta like fusilli and conchiglie, there’s nothing childish about the way these silhouettes perfectly soak up the superb fagioli verde and duck ragu sauces. 

Dress up or down? Like its French brother, Alberto is a man about town and dresses to impress, so you might want to as well.

Pino's Vino e Cucina
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Pino's Vino e Cucina

What is it? Like an oasis in the desert, a charming Italian trattoria is the last thing you expect to find in the quiet backstreets of residential Alexandria, especially one with a winning combo of dark timber, warm candlelight and soft leather banquettes.

What's good? As a remedy to there being too many options to choose from, Pino’s offer a ‘Let the Italians feed you’ menu. You’ll receive a chef’s selection of five courses and if you’re really hungry enough to eat a whole cow, you can get pretty close with the 1kg fiorentina steak. 

Dress up or down? Are you on a date? Up. Treating yourself to a nice night out? Comfy casual is just fine.

The Dolphin Hotel Dining Room
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Dolphin Hotel Dining Room

What is it? All the glamour and glitz of a Bondi Italian diner transported to the inside of an old pub on Crown Street. The Dolphin Hotel is owned by Maurice Terzini, the man behind Icebergs and Da Orazio, and he’s brought everything but the sand with him.
What's good? The wood-fired oven in the kitchen is pulling overtime, servicing the formal dining room as well as the public bar and terrace. But for our money it's all about the wine bar for snacks and exciting vino, with a killer tiramisu for dessert.
Dress up or down? Fashionably down, which is up in a lot of people's book.

Bistecca
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bistecca

What is it? A hidden steak restaurant behind a cocktail bar in a city basement with a open hearth at its centre.
What's good? This basement restaurant is devoted to Florence’s famous T-bone steaks. They recommend 600g as the minimum cut to achieve the full bistecca Fiorentina experience (anything less is getting to minute steak territory), but 800g is optimal.
Dress up or down? Upish. After-work drop ins make up a lot of the crowd here, so "business" is the major dress code.

Ormeggio at The Spit
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Ormeggio at The Spit

What is it? Ormeggio, the jewel of the Spit, is a meat-free dining destination with an a la carte seafood menu care of new head chef Gianmarco Pardini, and a more casual vibe.

What's good? In addition to things like tuna crudo, handpicked spanner crab and swordfish cotoletta, they're also offering a super luxe dish of octopus grilled over charcoal and served on warm piadina flatbreads with stracciatella and sautéed cime di rapa.

Dress up or down? Up. It might be aiming at a more casual dining experience but this is still waterfront dining in Sydney's ultra-blue ribbon region so dress like you might have regular access to a yacht.

Maybe Frank Randwick
Photograph: Katje Ford

Maybe Frank Randwick

What is it? There's not many better places for bitter Italian Aperitif cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, classic lasagne and banter than this jovial Italian dining room with a courtyard cocktail bar, where you can sip on Italian mixed drinks.

What's good? Get the pizza. Get one each. Get one with eggplant and salami and taleggio washed rind cheese, or one with tomato sauce, mozzarella, capers, anchovies, olives, oregano, and basil for an all umami jamboree.
Dress up or down? Down. This is just as good for a weeknight flyby as a birthday all-you-can-eat celebration.

Da Mario
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Da Mario

What is it? A classic pizza, pasta, wine and good times restaurant in an expansive corner of the Cannery in Rosebery. It's accessible, casual, warm and affordable. Don't try and tell us that isn't a recipe for a nice time.
What's good? There's the Margherita 'extra' (the extra is buffalo mozzarella), as well as their wonderfully simple patate (potato, rosemary, sea salt).
Dress up or down? Down. Throw on a bomber jacket and a pair of jeans, but make sure you've got enough space to pack away a dessert.

LuMi
Photograph: Anna Kucera

LuMi

What is it? A modern Italian-Japanese fine diner with extensive glass walls balanced out on a wharf – it feels as if you’re almost floating on the harbour, surrounded as you are by water. 
What's good? Technique and seasonality are watchwords here, and the menu is an ever-changing beast, but prepare to be surprised and delighted. Here a minestrone is not a bean soup, but almost like a colourful ballpit of fresh veg in a gentle miso broth.
Dress up or down? Up. You're in serious power lunch territory, and the casino is right behind you so a freshly pressed collar wouldn't go astray.

Pilu at Freshwater

Pilu at Freshwater

What is it? An aspirational Sardinian fine diner in an old weatherboard house perched above the golden sands of Freshwater beach. It's like you've teleported to a summer holiday location for the duration of your meal.
What's good? Chef Giovanni Pilu created one of those dishes that make dining here a destination all on its own. The slow roasted suckling pig is part of Sydney dining folklore, with meltingly tender flesh and golden skin, served with potatoes.
Dress up or down? All the way up, with a coastal bent. This is special occasion dining that people travel for.

Bar Italia

Bar Italia

What is it? This is one of those long-standing red sauce joints in Sydney's little Italy where you can eat here for under $18. There's excellent gelati for dessert, and if you've taken a punt on a date you're not sure about, it's loud enough to hide the awkward silences.
What's good? You want the pasta, be it fettucini Amatricana or tortellini boscaiola. It's all about the crowd-pleasing favourites, followed by coffee strong enough to stand a spoon in, fresh cannoli and tiramisu gelato.
Dress up or down? Down. This is a convivial family-friendly restaurant so wear clothes you don't mind getting Napoletana sauce on.

Read more

After a slice?

