What is it? The third venture from the Love, Tilly Devine and Dear Sainte Éloise crew, which combines some of the biggest trends of the past five years or so: natural wines; a nascent obsession with amaro; an interest in lesser-seen pasta shapes; the resurgence of fat; strong, graphic branding; a preference for snacking; Spritzes; Negronis; anchovies; butter.

What's on the menu? It depends on the day. Ragazzi take pride in a seasonal menu, but the cacio e pepe is a classic that comes with good levels of warmth and sharpness, plus some sweet heat from Espelette pepper.

Dress up or down? Casually up. Lush neutrals is the design brief, so crack out those unbranded tees, beautifully cut trousers and camel coats.

