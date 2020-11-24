Get big, steaming bowls of noodles at fancy CBD eatery Spice Temple for just $15

If we've said it once, we've said it 100 times: the best way to hack Sydney's expensive dining scene is by eating at the bar. Now, CBD eatery Spice Temple is making that endeavour easier (and more delicious) with its new bar menu featuring $15 bowls of hot, steaming noodles on weekdays for lunch.

You've got the option of seven different noodles dishes spanning the regions of China: there's a light egg noodle number with Spice Temple's signature white cut chicken, ginger and fragrant shallot; crispy chow mein with a pork relish; spicy, thick belt noodles with fermented chilli and pork; soupy, saucy Dan Dan noodles with a whole lot of Sichuan pepper and chilli oil; and a Singaporean-style rice noodle dish with stir-fried duck and South Indian curry leaves. Check out the whole menu online.

And if that mouth-watering selection at that price wasn't outrageous enough, you can also add on a glass of wine or a Tsing Tao beer for just $3. It's the perfect weekday indulgence.

