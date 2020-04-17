Get crafty while sinking craft beers with this new subscription box

Need a push to get your creative juices flowing? All this new-found extra time at home is the perfect excuse to put those hands to work getting quaran-crafty.

Not sure where to start? What if you could have all the supplies you need to get crafting delivered to you, along with some craft beers? The crafty types from Art Somewhere dreamed up this ingenious crossover service and they're now delivering it to you via a fortnightly subscription box.

These aren’t your run of the mill craft kits, oh no. Art Somewhere has teamed up with some of Sydney’s best local artists to help you level up your handmade, with kits including embroidery, calligraphy and polymer clay. There’s even some tips on how to turn those empty tinnies into upcycled artworks.

Art Somewhere is a creative hangout run by not-for-profit creative space 107 Projects. By purchasing a subscription, you can help make sure the good folk at 107 can continue their work supporting local artists and providing community-focussed programs. The boxes start at $30, with the option to add a six-pack of Mountain Goat beer, and they get cheaper as you add more (you can buy a bundle of two, four or six fortnightly deliveries). The delivery zone covers a bunch of Sydney suburbs, or you can pick up from 107 Projects in Redfern or Joynton Avenue. Sign up on their website to get creating at home.