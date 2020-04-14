The best online classes and workshops
Learn how to dance or simply sit and paint with wine in hand – we've got you covered
Always dreamed of nailing a Strictly Ballroom-style pasodoble? Have a lot of hoarded wine and want to start boozily slapping pigments on a canvas in a Zoom class full of other tiddly painters? Well, you've certainly come to the right place. Now is as good a time as any to upskill (or sit on your butt and watch an online tutorial without moving a muscle, no one's judging) and luckily for us, many Sydney institutions have opened their virtual doors to help us out. Here's our live list of online classes, workshops, and tutorials you can participate in from the comfort of your own home.
If you want to push your heart rate higer, check out our guide to the best online workouts you can do at home. Or skip all this expelling of physical energy altogether and pick up a mentally stimulating read from Sydney's best bookshops doing home delivery.
Where to find classes and workshops online
Sweat '80s aerobics style with Retrosweat
Everyone's favourite '80s aerobics style-mavens are back – and they've gone digital. Retrosweat's high-energy dance workout is the perfect, feel-good way to get you moving in these physically distanced days. Set to boppy vintage tunes, the queens at Retrosweat have launched a new VHS Workout Club where you can stream their classes online. Get out your fluorescent leotards and pouf up that hair, because it's time to sweat. Expect the usual outrageous costumes, huge hair and a heart-pumping workout.
Learn how to cook with Maggie Beer
Culinary icon Maggie Beer is getting in on the social media action, with the launch of a social-media series, Cooking with Maggie. The beloved television host, restaurateur and cookbook author is putting up a new video each day, focusing on simple techniques and rustic, nourishing dishes utilising pantry staples and produce from her very own garden. So far, she’s whipped up her famous eggplant and eggs, as well as a side dish of caramelised onions with Persian feta, and an inspired take on the Tuscan bread-and-tomato salad, panzanella. 'Cooking with Maggie' airs on Maggie's Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Take virtual craft classes online with ClassBento
Have you ever wondered about the ancient art of kinstugi? It's a Japanese artisanal technique, where you can mend broken pottery with a gold-dusted lacquer, symbolising the process of repair as part of the object itself. If that sounds like the kind of wholesome activity you need in your life, you can now try it yourself with the folks at ClassBento, an online platform for creative, active and food-focussed workshops and classes taught by local expert makers. What's more, they've now launched livestreamed workshops, complete with a box of crafty goodies delivered to your door (and you'll pay zilch for delivery).
Learn German online with the Goethe-Institut
Guten Tag! If your German knowledge ends there, then you'll be glad to know that the world famous cultural association, the Goethe-Institut, is moving all of its German language courses online in response to the Covid-19 crisis which has shuttered its in-person tuition. For fluency in a flash, the Institut offers intensive courses. If you're in it for the long run, the Institut's traditional 10-week courses start from mid-April.
Hunt ghosts and make stop-motion movies with the Casula Powerhouse crew
Rolling with our stay-at-home times, the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre is tapping the incredible knowledge and creative inspiration of its in-house crew and the creatives they support to go digital. Over the coming weeks, the CPAC website will host a bunch of ingenious online exhibitions, workshops and special events to keep you entertained, engaged and even creative: from gardening lessons to stop-motion animation.
Check out the best online workouts to do at home
During times of uncertainty, a reliable routine can really help. We’ve picked out some handy online workouts by local experts, so you can still get your heart pumping and those endorphins flowing in the safety of your own home. Pick from our selection of fuss-free circuits, cardio workouts, high-energy dance, or low-impact stregth training.
Sip and paint with these digital art packs
As we while away the time at home under physical distancing rules, unleashing on a creative project or pouring a glass of Pinot are vices many of us are turning to to pass the time. But, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect. Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark (it’s just up to you to keep your wine glass topped up). Read on for affordable options from Cork & Chroma, Pinot & Picasso and more.
Learn some moves with the Sydney Dance Company
It's never too early to brush up on the moves you'll be whipping out once we're done with physical distancing. You can officially learn from the experts, now that the Sydney Dance Company is running a virtual dance studio. The classes are designed for everybody, from beginner to experienced dancers – and you can pick your poison, from ballet to jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop, pilates and body conditioning – all for $28 a week. Just head online, purchase a pass or a membership and you're ready to get dancing around your living room.
Learn French with the Alliance Francaise
Parlez-vous Français? Would you like to? The Alliance Française, which has been teaching French to beginners and les specialistes for 120 years, has made the transition online. There are courses available for teenagers, kids and adults, as well as private tuition and group classes. Classes are taught through a combination of video conferencing and e-learning materials, as well as an app and email subscription to practise.
Access 21 TAFE courses for free
Gladys Berejiklian has announced that those now facing many months without the prospect of finding a job will be able to access 21 free online TAFE courses across a range of disciplines. The hope is that, via respected and recognised vocational training, Australia’s unemployed will emerge from this unprecedented period with the additional skills and qualifications to secure jobs essential to rebuilding the country's battered economy. The courses on offer have been broken down into five areas of interest: administrative skills; digital impact; health and medical knowledge; leadership performance; and business skills.
Take free guitar lessons with Fender
We all have an optimistic version of how we imagine we'll emerge from isolation: buff, literary and extremely well-versed in sourdough bread-making. We can't promise all of that, but remember when you promised yourself you'd learn to play the guitar that ended up gathering dust in the corner? That ball, at least, is well within your court – Fender is now offering three months of free lessons online, in guitar, bass or even ukelele. The famed guitar maker has even got high-resolution videos with lovely real teachers, and you can track your progress online.
Make pottery with kits and online tutorials from Clay Sydney
To ensure those with a passion for pottery can continue to express their creativity during isolation, Clay Sydney will be offering all the materials, tools and tutorial support to take one of its popular classes from the comfort of your own home. Once your clay and sculpting implements have been dropped off, you can tune in to either a live-streamed class or, if you prefer to get crafty on your own schedule, a recorded instructional video. Once you’ve created your masterpiece, simply drop it off at Clay Sydney, where it will be glazed and fired to perfection, all without the need for any direct interaction between people. Order a kit here.
Chuck your shoes on and go for a quick jog
The best running routes in Sydney
Lace up and conquer these lakeside, cliffside and parkside runs in Sydney.