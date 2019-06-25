The sound of pretend sleigh bells jingling will ring out across Sydney in the second month of winter, when hearty feasts and tinselly parties take over the town for Christmas in July. It’s that time of year when normally sweaty Aussie Christmas carollers can relish the cool climate version of the celebration, downing warm festive tinctures and piping-hot roasts.

Christmas in July revellers looking to raise the decorated roof this season should head to this spangly pop-up Xmas bar in the Rocks. It’s being organised by the party people behind the Bastille Festival and will set up in a heritage listed terrace overlooking the Rocks Christmas in July Markets.

You can expect all the festive trimmings: sparkling decorations, warming cocktails served by elf bartenders – they’re pouring a white chocolate or a gingerbread boozy hot choccy, plus mulled wine – and a killer Christmas soundtrack. From 6-8pm, DJs will be revving up all the best of Bublé and ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ on repeat, so shed your dorky Christmas jumpers and get grooving on the dancefloor. Then karaoke kicks off, so you can bust out ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ to the Mean Girls dance until 10pm.

It’s free entry to Santa's House at 2 Atherden Street, the Rocks, and it’ll be spreading Christmas cheer from July 11-14.

