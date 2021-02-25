SydneyChange city
Person holds up decorated soft serve cone
Photograph: Supplied/W Hotels

Get free, Mardi Gras-inspired ice cream cones this weekend

Mr Whippy is handing out the colourful treats around the city

By
Alannah Maher
There’s nothing more nostalgia-inducing than the chimes of a Mr Whippy van driving down your street, belting that famous ice-cream truck tune. 

In celebration of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, a Mr Whippy van will be popping up around Sydney and dishing out free ice creams in two over-the-top flavours. The Rainbow Rise features a classic waffle cone, vanilla soft serve and rainbow sprinkles, while the Love Out Loud is a bright red velvet waffle cone filled with vanilla soft serve and drizzled with strawberry sauce and tutti frutti popcorn pieces.

The van, sponsored by W Hotels, will be rocking up to two locations this Saturday, February 26, to dole out the goods – the Coogee Beach Rainbow Walkway (at the corner of Arden Street and Coogee Bay Road) from 10am-11.30am, and North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club (on Campbell Parade) from 2.30pm-5pm.

If you encounter the van in the wild, you’ll also notice a new spin on the classic Mr Whippy tune (‘Greensleeves’ for the uninitiated), given an edgy remix by drag queen superstar Courtney Act and drag DJ-duo Jawbreakers.

If you’re one of the lucky folks lining up to score a free cone, you can also scan a QR code to sign up as a Marriott Bonvoy member and go into the draw to win a two-night staycation at any W Hotel around Australia – sounds like a nice way to recover from your Mardi Gras season.

Looking for more Mardi Gras magic? Check out our guide to the 2021 Sydney Mardi Gras and go colour chasing with where to find rainbow crossings and walkways in Sydney.

