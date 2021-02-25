Get free, Mardi Gras-inspired ice cream cones this weekend

There’s nothing more nostalgia-inducing than the chimes of a Mr Whippy van driving down your street, belting that famous ice-cream truck tune.

In celebration of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, a Mr Whippy van will be popping up around Sydney and dishing out free ice creams in two over-the-top flavours. The Rainbow Rise features a classic waffle cone, vanilla soft serve and rainbow sprinkles, while the Love Out Loud is a bright red velvet waffle cone filled with vanilla soft serve and drizzled with strawberry sauce and tutti frutti popcorn pieces.

The van, sponsored by W Hotels, will be rocking up to two locations this Saturday, February 26, to dole out the goods – the Coogee Beach Rainbow Walkway (at the corner of Arden Street and Coogee Bay Road) from 10am-11.30am, and North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club (on Campbell Parade) from 2.30pm-5pm.

If you encounter the van in the wild, you’ll also notice a new spin on the classic Mr Whippy tune (‘Greensleeves’ for the uninitiated), given an edgy remix by drag queen superstar Courtney Act and drag DJ-duo Jawbreakers.

If you’re one of the lucky folks lining up to score a free cone, you can also scan a QR code to sign up as a Marriott Bonvoy member and go into the draw to win a two-night staycation at any W Hotel around Australia – sounds like a nice way to recover from your Mardi Gras season.