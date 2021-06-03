Sydney
Tarts in paper
Photograph: Supplied/Black and White Espresso

Get free Portuguese tarts, coffee and Espresso Martinis in the Rocks tomorrow

It's a good day to wander down to city's historic district

By
Divya Venkataraman
If you're wandering anywhere close to the heritage buildings and cobblestone paths of the Rocks this Friday, June 4, you might be met with the cinnamon-scented waft of hot Portuguese tarts and freshly brewed coffee. To celebrate its opening, Black and White Espresso is giving away 100 fresh pasteis de nata, or Portuguese tarts, with every coffee order.

Piped with a sweet, liquid-like egg custard and fashioned out of buttery, layered pastry, the tarts are made by cult-favourite bakery Tuga Pastries in Clovelly. They're are up for grabs from 7am – as are free Single O Parachute coffee units, until they’re gone.

No time to drop by in the morning? Get a caffeine hit after work with one of 100 free Espresso Martinis by Mr Black from 5pm. Get in quick – they're sure to not be around for long. 

Want more? Check out our best things to do in Sydney this weekend




