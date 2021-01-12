SydneyChange city
Timeout

Hamper
Photograph: Supplied/Botanist Kirribilli

Get picnic boxes from Kirribilli's the Botanist to eat by the harbour

Dine in style under the bridge with an alfresco goodie box from this northside eatery

By
Divya Venkataraman
Is there anything better than a picnic in the sun on a summer's day? We thought not. You could just pack some foil-wrapped sandwiches and soon-to-be-warm beers for your next alfresco dining experience – or you could pick up one of the Botanist Kirribilli's new picnic hampers.

Headed up by chef Scotty Mills, Kirribilli's the Botanist is a go-to for a casual, elegant, modern Australian dining experience with views out over the harbour from the greenery-decked 'burb. Mills' picnic hampers now translate the restaurant's energy into alfresco form, packed with Australian native olives, sliced mortadella, smoked wagyu, duck liver pâte, slices of Australian cheddar, Falwasser crackers, semi-dried tomatoes, and a whole heap of condiments – think sweet and spicy pickles, apricot marmalade, raisin relish, and more. Once you've grazed on the savoury side, let your mind and tastebuds wander over to the sweet elements – you've got chocolate strawberries, petite macarons and grapes to nibble on, too. 

You could always bring your own wine to a harbourfront location – make sure you check it's not an alcohol-free zone first – but if you'd rather take the hassle out of predicting which red will sit right with the charcuterie of the day, let the decision be made for you and tack on a bottle of Albert Fresco 'Picnic Red' for $65. 

Order your picnic box for collection Monday to Sunday from the Botanist by emailing info@thebotanist.com.au or calling (02) 9954 4057. If you place yours before noon, you can pick it up on the same day. 

Have you heard? A brand new live music and gin event is coming to Sydney Harbour this summer

