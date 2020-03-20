Get stuck into digital happy hour with these local bartenders

We might have to physically distance from each other right now, but at least we can hold on tight to another great joy of life – happy hour.

A bunch of renowned names in the Australian bar scene are helping you enjoy delicious drinks on your Friday night, even if you won't be making it out to your favourite post-work bar this evening. Whiskey connoisseur Henry Hammersla of Unico Zelo will be serving up some funky cocktail recipes every night from via livestream on their Facebook page at 5.30pm. Digital happy hour? We're in. He'll be sharing recipes and having a good ol' chat about isolation, cocktails, and any other questions you want to throw his way every evening at the same time.

Grant Collins, founder of Gin Lane, will be hosting virtual cocktail-making classes via Instagram and Facebook over the coming weeks, kicking off on Friday March 20 at 3.30pm. Join in to learn some new creative skills, and ease into your alone time this weekend.

