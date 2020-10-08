SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tiny Martinis on the marble bar at Maybe Sammy
Photograph: Supplied

Get teeny Martinis for $5.50 at this daily CBD happy hour

Maybe Sammy is making your afternoons classy and afforable

By
Emily Lloyd-Tait
Advertising

The rise of the half-size Martini across Sydney over the last couple of years has been the perfect three-sip response to a trend towards drinking maybe a little less, but also a little better. And nowhere is embracing the tiny, booze-forward beverage better than Maybe Sammy, the suave Hotel cocktail lounge in the city that is taking style cues from the rat pack and Vegas at its glamourous zenith.

Knock off a little early and pop into the bar between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to get a mini Martini for not much more than you'd pay for a large coffee with specialty mylk. $5.50 buys you one of seven diminutive cocktails, including the summer Mini Sammy (vodka, Aperol, peach tea, vermouth), a classic Martini, a pocket-sized Irish coffee, a compact Negroni and a feisty mix of Campari, tequila, mezcal, bitter Montenegro and vermouth.

Maybe Sammy bartenders with tiny cocktails
Photograph: Supplied

Like some bragging rights with your drink? Maybe Sammy has just won a global bar award for hospitality, scoring the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020, so dress up for small drinks with a big reputation next time you're in the top end of town.

Want more inner-city drinks? Here are the CBD's best cocktail bars.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.