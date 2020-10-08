Get teeny Martinis for $5.50 at this daily CBD happy hour

The rise of the half-size Martini across Sydney over the last couple of years has been the perfect three-sip response to a trend towards drinking maybe a little less, but also a little better. And nowhere is embracing the tiny, booze-forward beverage better than Maybe Sammy, the suave Hotel cocktail lounge in the city that is taking style cues from the rat pack and Vegas at its glamourous zenith.

Knock off a little early and pop into the bar between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to get a mini Martini for not much more than you'd pay for a large coffee with specialty mylk. $5.50 buys you one of seven diminutive cocktails, including the summer Mini Sammy (vodka, Aperol, peach tea, vermouth), a classic Martini, a pocket-sized Irish coffee, a compact Negroni and a feisty mix of Campari, tequila, mezcal, bitter Montenegro and vermouth.

Photograph: Supplied

Like some bragging rights with your drink? Maybe Sammy has just won a global bar award for hospitality, scoring the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020, so dress up for small drinks with a big reputation next time you're in the top end of town.

