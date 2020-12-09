Groove the night away at one of these 11 newly reopened Sydney dancefloors

Calling all dancing queens and boogie-masters. If you've been chomping at the bit for another night on a sticky Sydney dancefloor to the tune of some early 00's bangers since late March, you would have been thrilled to hear the news that dancefloors are back. Restrictions have been eased in NSW to allow up to 50 people to dance in a venue from Monday, December 7. But how will you choose where you'll cut loose?

Sydney's much-loved LGBTQI venue the Imperial in Erskineville is back, and ready for a good time – the downstairs bar is walk-ins only, but you can book for drag 'n dine in the upstairs bar.

If you're in Surry Hills, you already know the Clock is a good spot for a boogie. DJs Danny Clayton and Thom Josef are hitting the decks on Friday night, while Freda Frequency and Bruno pump up the bass on Saturday. Closer to the Central side of Surry is Goros, the Japanese-inspired karaoke bar and saké haven that's officially open for business, too. If you have a great time this weekend and want to come back for more, it's throwing a fittingly-named ‘Bye B*tch Bye’ party to mark the end of the year that was on December 19. When Goros returns in January (it'll be closed over the Christmas break) expect a weird and wonderful new, neon garden space too. Otherwise, you can't go past Soda Factory's boozy milkshakes, cheap hot dogs and high-key d-floor.

Over in Newtown, classic student hangout – and beer garden favourite – Marly Bar is back and it's dancefloors been given a spit and polish ahead of the weekend. Head up to Cuckoo for a boogie, or listen to DJs Adam Lewis and Mowgli May headline Friday night and Rikefe Ohwosi and Bennychiefs on Saturday. The Bank Hotel nearby will also be pumping the tunes to get you in the mood for a dance, as is neighbourhood institution the Kings Cross Hotel. Other venues getting their groove back? Double Bay's the Golden Sheaf (it's even open on Wednesdays for a mid-week shake session), Parramatta's Albion Hotel, and Barangaroo's waterfront Smoke Bar.

It's always best to book in advance, but walk-ins are welcome for most venues too.

