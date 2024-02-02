Hannah Gadsby is coming back to Sydney with a brand new stand up show

Hannah Gadsby – the award-winning Australian comedian whose ceiling-shattering 2017 show Nanette gained them global recognition – is coming back to Australian stages with a brand-new stand up show. WOOF! is coming to Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre as part of Sydney Comedy Festival from March 7 until March 17. Tickets are going on sale on Monday, February 5 – you might want to set an alarm.

While details about WOOF! are currently thin on the ground, we’re confident in asserting it will be quite the show. After debuting in 2017, Gadsby’s Nanette was released as a Netflix special in 2018, and it’s a challenge to find a piece of comedy that’s had such a notable social impact in recent years. Based on their track record, we’ve got high hopes for WOOF! (and a couple of questions about the title).



Tickets go on sale via Gadsby’s website at 10am on Monday, February 5.





