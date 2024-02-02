Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hannah Gadsby
Photograph: Supplied | Hannah GadsbyHannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby is coming back to Sydney with a brand new stand up show

WOOF! will premiere at Sydney Comedy Festival in March – tickets are going on sale on Monday

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Hannah Gadsby – the award-winning Australian comedian whose ceiling-shattering 2017 show Nanette gained them global recognition – is coming back to Australian stages with a brand-new stand up show. WOOF! is coming to Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre as part of Sydney Comedy Festival from March 7 until March 17. Tickets are going on sale on Monday, February 5 – you might want to set an alarm. 

While details about WOOF! are currently thin on the ground, we’re confident in asserting it will be quite the show. After debuting in 2017, Gadsby’s Nanette was released as a Netflix special in 2018, and it’s a challenge to find a piece of comedy that’s had such a notable social impact in recent years. Based on their track record, we’ve got high hopes for WOOF! (and a couple of questions about the title).

Tickets go on sale via Gadsby’s website at 10am on Monday, February 5.

RECOMMENDED: 

Mapping out your year of entertainment? These are the events to add to your diary in 2024

Need fun now? Here's what's on in Sydney this weekend

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.