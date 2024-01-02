Avoid FOMO: These are the best Sydney events in 2024 to add to your calendar now

The biggest and best things on in Sydney this year

2024 is upon us, and if you’re keen to make the most of the year ahead in Sydney, take a sec for a little forward planning. To help, we’ve put together a list of the key dates to add to your shiny new diary.

United Cup tennis

Dates: Dec 29-Jan 7

Now in its second year, this mixed international tennis tournament taking over Sydney Olympic Park will get you inspired to hit the court before the Australian Open takes over Melbourne.



Sydney Festival 2024



Dates: Jan 5-28

This summer festival of culture will bring more than 100 gigs, shows and art activations to the Harbour City. (You can check out the free-to-attend events here).

Chinese Lunar New Year 2024

Date: Feb 10

Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New year at events across the city, starting in January.

2024 Sydney Mardi Gras Festival

Dates: Feb 16-Mar 3 (Mardi Gras Parade: Mar 2)

It will be hard to beat the energy of 2023's Sydney WorldPride, but this year’s program is shaping up to be pretty sparkly.

SailGP

Dates: Feb 24-25

This annual sailing grand prix will be back in the Harbour City for two days of speedy sailing (and Champagne for the spectators).

Easter Sunday

Date: Mar 31

Time for a long weekend of chocolate, nuff said.

Sydney Comedy Festival 2024

Dates: Apr 22-May 19

Sydney Comedy Festival brings some reliable laughter-medicine to the autumn months, with international and local acts performing across the city.

Women's State of Origin 2024



Dates: From May 16

Sadly there's no FIFA Women's World Cup action to lap up this year, but some of Australia's best female footy players will be kicking off the State of Origin rivalry this year, with game one on in May.

Vivid Sydney 2024



Dates: May 24-Jun 15



Watch the city come to light at this candyshop-colourful light event. The spectacular light shows aren’t Vivid’s only calling card: expect a huge line-up of immersive live performances and interactive events to keep Sydney’s sparkle alive through the beginning of winter.

State of Origin 2024



Dates: From Jun 5

The fierce NSW vs Qld rivalry will play out from June 5. You can find the best places to watch over here.

Sydney Film Festival



Dates: Jun 5-16



The best week of the year for Sydney cinephiles. Catch international premieres, independent screenings and short films at theatres and cinemas across the city.

City2Surf 2024



Date: Aug 11



Join more than 80,000 other ambitious Sydneysiders on this playful fun run, then enjoy an afternoon of well-deserved debauchery in Bondi.

NRL Grand Final



Date: Sept 29

Get in as soon as tickets are released, if you you want to watch live – otherwise, tune in from one of Sydney’s best sports bars.





SXSW Sydney 2024

Dates: Oct 14-20



After SXSW Sydney’s inaugural event in 2023, the futurist festival is back for round two. Dates have been announced, and though other details are thin on the ground, we’d recommend grabbing a ticket (at SXSW Sydney 2023, it was the secret ticket-holder parties and pop-up events that stole the show). If you’re not keen to splash out, the line-up of free events should keep you entertained.