Two people sit at a table holding up beers in a cheers with two other drinkers
Photograph: Elevate/Unsplash

Heaps of clubs in NSW are giving away free schooners tomorrow

Get on the freedom frothies

Written by
Alannah Maher
It is a fact universally understood that a beer always tastes better when it’s freshly pulled at the pub. And it tastes even better yet when that beer is free

To celebrate NSW reaching the 90 per cent double dose vaccination rate (at the time of publication it’s sitting at 89.9 per cent, we reckon we can safely say we’ll smash it before tomorrow) almost 200 clubs in NSW are slinging free schooners to the double jabbed and ready to party in an event they’re calling Your Local Club Freedom Day on Wednesday, November 10.

The scheme comes from NSWClubs CEO Josh Landis and the co-founder of Marrickville’s Batch Brewing Co, Andrew Fineran. A special new brew they’ve dubbed ‘Together Ale’ has been produced especially for the occasion. 

Across the state there are 198 venues participating, including the trusty Marrickville Golf Club, Petersham RSL Club, Barracks on Barrack, City Tattersalls Club, Club York, the Castlereagh and Penrith Panthers. You can find the full list here

To enter, you just need to scan the QR code outside the venue or register online here. But don’t dawdle, the offer is only available until the kegs run dry on this special occasion frothy. The pours start from 12.01am on November 10. Breakfast beers, anyone? 

Batch Brewing roped in Lion’s Malt Shovel Brewers to help produce enough Together Ale to go round and reward everyone who rolled up their sleeves and helped us reach the jab target. So, who’s in for a freedom frothy?

What are you up to? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

